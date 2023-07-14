5 ways Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are better than Sword and Shield

Scarlet and Violet and Sword and Shield are highly regarded among fans as some of the best Pokemon installments ever created. However, any comparison comes down to personal preferences, as each offers unique and enjoyable experiences. Scarlet and Violet introduced and enhanced many great features, significantly improving the traversal aspect.

In contrast, Sword and Shield, despite having an open world, is criticized for its linear gameplay. In comparison, Scarlet and Violet successfully deliver on the promise of a more expansive and open-world experience.

Here is the list of five ways Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are better than Sword and Shield.

Box Management and four more reasons why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are superior to Sword and Shield

1) Quality of Life Improvements

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature enhanced gameplay mechanics and user interface improvements. These include improved access to pocket monsters data and stats, refined move adjustments, and a detailed overview of the items when encountering them.

Picking up items in the overworld is a seamless experience, unlike in Sword and Shield. These titles don't make a big fuss about picking up items, but they provide an overview of the object the first time you obtain it.

A notable improvement is the addition of an auto-heal option, which allows you to quickly heal your Pokemon with just a click of a button. In addition, the left button on your D-pad opens the customization menu for your character or an item.

2) Travel and exploration

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet improve travel and exploration by enhancing camera movement, map utilization, and movement within the open world. These improvements simplify navigation, creating a more immersive and enjoyable experience.

The mini-map stands out as an improvement over Sword and Shield due to the inclusion of waypoints. Setting waypoints on the map automatically directs you toward the designated location, enhancing navigation and ease of exploration.

Additionally, arriving at a designated location prompts an instant notification, ensuring you are immediately aware of your arrival. Furthermore, the mini-map displays the presence of nearby Pokemon, making it easier and more enjoyable to catch them compared to Sword and Shield.

3) Box Management

Scarlet and Violet improve Box management by offering convenient access and organization features for Pokemon. It streamlines the process of sorting and grouping, allowing for efficient management of extensive collections. You can set up your Box according to a pocket monster's Tera type for effective monster management.

Customizing the wallpaper in your Pokemon Box adds a personal touch and enhances the overall management experience. Collecting 17 wild creatures allows you to create up to 32 boxes, which increases your storage capacity. Furthermore, it also helps manage monsters for Gym Challenges, Raids, and more.

Moreover, assigning critters to different boxes facilitates this feature and speeds up the process. The sooner you start your management, the sooner you'll reach your goal in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Story and Gym Challenges

Scarlet and Violet offer non-linear gameplay with three distinct story arcs, allowing you to tackle them in any order. There are Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. These titles provide a sense of freedom and personalization. Unlike the linear storytelling in Sword and Shield, these entries allow you to choose your own path and flexibly challenge gym leaders.

In Sword and Shield, you follow a predictable pattern of progressing through routes, defeating gym leaders, and engaging in conversations. However, in Scarlet and Violet, this formula is abandoned in exchange for presenting three storylines. This approach enhances immersion, making Scarlet and Violet more engaging and dynamic.

5) Model and texture detail

Scarlet and Violet provide superior models and textures for fighters compared to Sword and Shield, resulting in enhanced visual fidelity. While Sword and Shield have decent textures, their models are of lower quality. On the other hand, Scarlet and Violet excel in model and texture details, surpassing their counterparts in terms of visual presentation.

Conversely, Pokemon Sword and Shield feature static and overly saturated character models with cell shading and contouring, which gives them an unnatural appearance. Additionally, the backgrounds in those games have blurry textures and low-polygon models, which detract from the overall visual experience.

Scarlet and Violet demonstrate improvements in graphics, UI, and QOL features. Although load times may still be annoying, DLCs could address some of these concerns.