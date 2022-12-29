How to get more boxes for your PC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

PC boxes are incredibly valuable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After all, all of your favorite Pocket Monsters take up a slot. However, since you only start with eight boxes in these two games, you may wonder how to get more space for your PC.

Thankfully, this is not much of an issue. Placing a single Pokemon in every possible box will open up more space on your PC. This Scarlet and Violet guide demonstrates this process in a series of photos for the reader's convenience.

Place a single Pocket Monster in each individual box to get more PC box space in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You only need one Pokemon in each box for this method (Image via Game Freak)

Regardless of your PC layout, the sole goal is to put one Pocket Monster in each of the eight starting boxes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It doesn't matter who you use for this task, as even eight Level 1 Magikarps will suffice.

Once you do this, you can select the header between 'L' and 'R' (it will probably be named 'Box' followed by a number, but you can rename it if you'd like). Select "Rearrange Boxes" to see something similar to the following image.

This is what all eight being filled with at least one Pokemon looks like in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

There are two icons that are relevant to this task:

A closed green case means that the inventory is full. An open green case with a Pokeball in it means there is at least one thing in it.

Both are satisfactory for unlocking more boxes, but the latter method is easier for most players.

You will see this if you quit the menu and go back (Image via Game Freak)

Once all eight are filled accordingly, leave the menu. You can later return to this menu to see that you have doubled your PC space.

Just fill each box with at least one Pokemon. You should see something similar to the following photo.

A full 16 (Image via Game Freak)

This whole process is quite simple. However, this isn't the max capacity. Leave the menu and return to it later to see that you have doubled your space.

The following image shows that you can have more space on your PC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Plenty of space to use here (Image via Game Freak)

The whole process is pretty simple, especially since it only requires you to have at least 16 Pocket Monsters. Having 32 boxes in your PC means you can have 960 Pocket Monsters in total, which is more than enough for the average trainer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can move anything from the previous boxes and not have to worry about losing any PC space. It is unknown if Game Freak will add more space to this menu, but that shouldn't be an issue.

The aforementioned 960 total is still plenty to work with. It's unlikely that Game Freak will add the entire National Pokedex to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since they didn't do that for Sword and Shield.

