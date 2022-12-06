Can you play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on PC? Explained

With each Pokemon mainline video game series launch, a burning question springs to mind, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch is no different. The staggering sales numbers of the latest titles in the first three days of their release have posited them as the biggest console-exclusive launch of all time, yet what countless fans want to know is whether they can play them on PC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark the beginning of Generation 9 in the long-running iconic video game series. Set in the vast expanse of Paldea, players get to explore the wilderness atop the Legendary Pokemon Miraidon or Koraidon, depending on the version they are playing.

Advertised as the series' first open world RPG titles, there are a lot of things that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet did get right in their aim to move the franchise forward. Thus, it is hardly a surprise that players are eager to learn if they can play the games on PC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet cannot officially be played on PC as it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive

Developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released worldwide on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. There's no official method available to play these games on PC, and it's unlikely that The Pokemon Company will release such options anytime in the near future.

That being said, it must be mentioned that there are ways for trainers around the world to step into the world of Paldea on their PC. Emulators and ROMs allow fans to launch Pokemon games, such as the ones in question, on a platform that they have not been released for.

With a number of Nintendo Switch emulators available on the internet, one of the best ones to play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on PC is Ryujinx. Once players have chosen the emulator they wish to use, they will need to download the ROM file of the game.

Readers should use caution while going to sites to download the aforementioned files as these websites often contain viruses that may affect their system. Furthermore, the topic of emulation is a touchy subject (with proponents on either side of the argument) and engaging in the practice is a bit of a taboo.

Be it gameplay mechanics or the story, various elements of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been leaked over the past few months before its release. But shortly before launch, the entire Scarlet title was leaked online, with various reports suggesting that it could be played on the previously mentioned emulators.

Despite the massive hopes and sky-high anticipation, Scarlet and Violet have received a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. Although mechanics like Auto Battle, the open world of Paldea, and the mature themes in the story have been singled out for praise, the games have been severely criticized for technical glitches and performance bugs that sully the experience.

