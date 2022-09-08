How to play Pokemon Red on PC and Android

Whether it is for a nostalgia trip or gamers just wanting to see how old games compare nowadays, many Pokemon fans may have the itch to experience the original Pokemon Red and Blue titles for the Game Boy. However, with methods of playing these retro games slowly fading away, players are running out of options.

The original Pokemon experience for the Game Boy was stapled in its library and Nintendo's list of profitable franchises. Trickling into a card game, anime, manga, and much more, these two titles spearheaded the Pokemon craze of the late 90s and early 2000s. However, newer fans may have missed out.

With the most recent way players can access these titles on an official Nintendo console, the Nintendo 3DS eShop, closing down for good, many players may need to resort to drastic measures. Luckily, with proper hardware, playing any of these beloved retro games can be as easy as installing two files on your device.

Playing Pokemon Red on modern devices

PC

The mGBA emulator is the program of choice for many retro game fans (Image via Vicki Pfau)

Arguably the most straightforward of the two devices that will be covered. To play Game Boy games like Pokemon Red on PC, gamers will need to install two different files: the emulator and the ROM file. However, some caution should be expressed when finding a site to download these prerequisites.

While emulation has been a bit of a taboo subject among the gaming community, it is easier than ever. Players will first need to play their favorite Game Boy games to install an emulator compatible with the title. Most players experienced in the field have their emulators of choice, but most function identically.

In terms of ROM sites, players will have to be careful. Given the nature of the practice of emulation, many sites can be loaded with viruses. Players can be sure that the Pokemon Red file they are installing is legit if it comes in a compressed folder with a GB file inside.

If the site tries to install an EXE file on your computer, cancel the installation and move on to a different site.

Android

Many emulation players find playing retro games like Pokemon Red on one's Android phone much easier than on the PC. This is due to the Google Play Store providing a wide selection of different emulators for gamers to try until they find one they like. Most opt for the My Oldboy emulator application.

If players do not find it to their liking, given the small file size of emulator apps, the player can install and uninstall it almost instantaneously, depending on one's internet connection. Downloading these emulators from the app store also eliminates the risk of one containing a device-ruining virus.

Players must go into their settings to install ROM files like Pokemon Red to enable the "install from unknown sources" feature. This will allow players to install files from the internet, which will require them to download and play ROM files.

Caution must still be expressed when installing these files from an untrusted ROM site. Again, if they try to install an EXE file rather than a GB file, they either cancel the installation or delete it without opening it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen