Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Held Items tier list for July 2023

Held Items are an integral part of online battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They can be the difference between winning and losing in the Nintendo Switch games. There is alot of nuance that goes into picking the right Held Item for your Pocket Monster so that it can outshine its opponents and perform to its maximum potential.

Held Items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can come in handy to increase damage done by moves, boost specific stats of the creature holding the item, and so on. With changing metas in the games, the viability of each Held Item also changes with time.

This article will give you a tier list of some of the most popular Items in Generation IX's PvP meta with Regulation D coming in.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Held Items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in July 2023

While each of the most-used Held Items has its uses, there are some that are more viable in multiple ocassions while others are much more niche. This article places the items in their respective tiers based on their power levels as well as how widely they are used.

S-Tier

Focus Sash

Choice Scarf

Life Orb

Leftovers

Lum Berry

Clear Amulet

Booster Energy

These are the best items in the game and are the most widely used. Highlights in the S-Tier are evergreen items like Focus Sash, Life Orb, Leftovers and Lum Berry.

Choice Scarf is a notch above the other Choice items because it boosts the holder's Speed stat, which is arguably the most important one when it comes to the current generation's PvP scene.

Clear Amulet and Booster Energy are new items introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the former protects users from stat drops induced by abilities, the latter can further boost the performance of powerful Paradox Pokemon like Flutter Mane.

A-Tier

Sitrus Berry

Assault Vest

Choice Band

Choice Specs

The A-tier includes items that are nearly as widely used as the ones in the S-Tier but are slightly less powerful and more situational.

Sitrus Berry can be useful only to bulky Pokemon, who can sustain themselves beyond at least one round of super effective damage. Assault Vest makes a creature less flexible by not letting it use Status Moves like Protect.

Choice Band and Specs are solid items, but they lock the user into a single move, forcing it to switch out in the face of adversity.

B-Tier

Heavy Duty Boots

Expert Belt

Light Clay

Air Balloon

Weakness Policy

Loaded Dice

B-Tier items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are those that have solid niche users but can work decently in more situations. Each of these items can be used to turn the outcome of the game under specific conditions. These conditions have to be highly planned out and orchestrated to work in the user's favor.

C-Tier

Mystic Water

Charcoal

Black Glasses

Wide Lens

The items included in C-Tier are mostly damage or accuracy boosters. They don't add much value to the team other than brute force. To use most of these items effectively, you will need to build your strategy around the holder and let them sweep in the end-game.

Viable users for these Held Items in the Generation IX games include Hero Form Palafin (Mystic Water), Torcoal (Charcoal), Kingambit (Black Glasses). Users of moves like Hydro Pump and Blizzard, which are very strong but have low accuracy, can benefit from using Wide Lens.

