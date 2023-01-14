Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Choice Scarf and Choice Band

A held item in Pokemon games is an item that can be carried around by a Pocket Monster. It has many uses during battle, such as recovering HP, healing status conditions, and boosting specific stats.

The Choice line of held items contains the Choice Scarf, Choice Band, and Choice Specs. Each of these boosts a certain stat of the Pokemon holding it and also has certain drawbacks.

The Choice Scarf enhances the Speed, while the Choice Band increases the holder's Attack. Both boost their respective stat by 50%. However, there is a downside to this, which is that the Pocket Monster gets locked into the first move they used during the battle, and this period lasts until the creature switches out.

The Choice line of items is very popular when it comes to PvP builds for Pokemon, so knowing where to get them is certainly going to come in handy. This guide will tell you how you can get the Choice Scarf and Choice Band in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Getting Choice Scarf and Choice Band in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Both Choice Scarf and Choice Band can be found in the Paldea region. However, unlike a lot of other held items, these are not available as collectibles that you will be given by one of the NPCs or items that can be found lying around the map, waiting to be picked up. Players who want to use the scarf or band in a PvP build for their Pocket Monsters will need to purchase them.

Both are available to buy from the Delibird Presents Shop from their Mesagoza outlet. Each Choice Scarf or Band costs ₽100,000, making it one of the costliest purchasable items in the game. It has a resale value of ₽25,000.

Although Scarlet and Violet are open-world games, and you will be able to visit the Delibird Presents Shop in Mesagoza right off the bat, you won't be able to buy these scarves and bands immediately. The former is unlocked after you have obtained four Gym Badges, while you get access to the latter after you complete the main stories in the games and the post-credits roll.

Which Pocket Monsters should you use Choice Scarf on?

Fast Pokemon make good use of the Choice Scarf. That said, creatures with respectable Speeds that aren't quite there yet and need just a little boost to outspeed their opponents are ideal candidates for the item.

Dragapult is a good example of an entity that can make good use of the item. This creature is quite fast on its own. However, having a Choice Scarf on it means you can invest 252 EVs in some other slot and still rest assured it is going to outspeed most Pokemon it battles.

Gholdengo and Annihilape are the perfect creatures to carry the item. With 90 and 84 base Speeds, respectively, they need the boost provided by the Choice Scarf to better deal damage before they can be knocked out.

Which Pocket Monsters should you use Choice Band on?

The Choice Band is most useful when held by Pokemon that are fast and can hit hard. Creatures like Palafin, Dragonite, and Meowscarada are among the top users of this item.

Both Dragonite and Palafin can sport priority moves in the form of Extreme Speed and Jet Punch, respectively. If that's the case, these are almost certain to be used first, so having the power boost from Choice Band can let you knock out your enemies before they even get the chance to hit back.

Meowscarada's signature move Flower Trick bypasses accuracy checks and is always a critical hit. Given its impressive Speed, Flower Trick can dish out massive damage when boosted by Choice Band.

