How to easily obtain Choice Specs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Held items are some of the best ways to make the most of certain gameplay mechanics that one comes across in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Each held item in the game is unique, boosting a particular stat and effect that can come in handy in different situations; however, when it comes to combat, there is a particular set players find to be more reliable than the rest.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Mela leaves a forceful and gruff impression, but her steadfast devotion to completing anything she puts her mind to is a quality that has earned the trust of her teammates.



#PokemonScarletViolet Meet Mela, Boss of the Schedar Squad.Mela leaves a forceful and gruff impression, but her steadfast devotion to completing anything she puts her mind to is a quality that has earned the trust of her teammates. Meet Mela, Boss of the Schedar Squad. 🔴Mela leaves a forceful and gruff impression, but her steadfast devotion to completing anything she puts her mind to is a quality that has earned the trust of her teammates.❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/SwkRSfctXP

One such item is the Choice Specs, hailed by many as the best held item in the game. Choice Specs will allow the Pokemon holding it to gain a significant power boost to their Sp. Attack when in battle.

However, it comes with a catch. Once the Pokemon uses a move in battle, they will not be able to use another one unless they switch out of battle or the item is removed from them by using the Trick or Knock Off skill.

The item is incredibly powerful on certain Pokemon and their moves, which is why today’s guide will go over how you can easily acquire it in Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Choice Specs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To be able to get your hands on Choice Specs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will first be required to make some progress in the title. Obtaining the item is locked behind progression, and you will not be able to get this held item as soon as the game starts.

Hence, to be able to get your hands on the item, you will be required to,

Unlock the item as purchasable in the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza. The items that are up for sale in the shops are directly linked to the total number of gym leaders that you have defeated and the badges that you have acquired. While more badges will allow higher-level Pokemon to listen to you, it will even unlock newer items in the Delibird Presents shop.

Hence to be able to make the Choices Specs as one of the purchase options in the shop you will be required to make some progression in the game and complete the final story mission called The Way Home to be able to unlock it.

Once you have completed the mission, you must go to the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza. Here you can spot the Choices Specs under the Battle Items category.

The Choices Specs is one of the more expensive held items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and will cost you around 100,000 Poke Dollars. Hence, you will need to save up quite a bit during the course of the narrative before you are able to get the item in the game.

It’s important to note that you should not use the Choice Specs on every Pokemon you want. Certain picks go really well with the item, two of the most effective ones being Sylveon and Iron Moth.

The skills that they have in their arsenal synergize extremely well with the held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes