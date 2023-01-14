Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Focus Sash

Like previous generations, held items go a long way in determining the course of battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They have numerous effects, such as boosting stats, recovering HP, damaging opponents, and more.

Focus Sash, introduced in Generation IV of the franchise, has been one of the most popular held items in the PvP scene. With this in hand, the holder won't faint from a single hit, granted it has full HP.

No matter how strong the attack is and its resultant damage, if a pocket monster is holding a Focus Sash, it will live with 1 HP, allowing it to hit back at least once.

Focus Sash comes into play only once in a match. It can protect the holder from self-inflicted confusion damage but not from the effects of Future Sight or Doom Desire. Furthermore, it doesn't protect the Pokemon from fainting if its HP is reduced in chunks by a multi-hit move like Icicle Spear.

Despite these short-comings, Focus Sash can be an excellent item for Pokemon with significant attacking prowess but low defense. This article will tell you where to find Focus Sash in the Paldea region.

Ways to find a Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to find a Focus Sash in Generation IX games. One is limited to a single use, while the other can be exploited multiple times. The first involves fighting a number of NPCs in the game to win the item as a reward, while the second involves buying it from a store.

Defeating trainers to get Focus Sash as rewards

Once you defeat four trainers around the West Province of Area Two and go to the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center east of Port Marinda, they will reward you with a Focus Sash.

There are more than four trainers in the area willing to fight you, but you must defeat only four to be eligible for the reward. However, defeating all of them will give you XP and in-game currency.

This method will be available to you right after leaving the Pokemon Academy and entering the open world of Paldea.

Buying Focus Sash from a store

You can also buy a Focus Sash from the Delibird Presents Shop in Mesagoza. It will cost you ₽50,000 and has a resale value of ₽12,500. You can also get multiple pieces of this item.

There is also a restriction on when you can start purchasing a Focus Sash from the shop. You must have four Gym Badges before the shop menu presents a Focus Sash for purchase.

How to best use a Focus Sash?

In the singles format, Pokemon with setup moves greatly benefit from having the Focus Sash buffer. For example, a creature like Garchomp becomes nearly impossible to shield after one round of Swords Dance, but Focus Sash ensures that it lives through an attack while recovering.

In the doubles format, Focus Sash protects offensively strong Pokemon from one-shot kills. Pocket monsters like Meowscarada benefit from having a Focus Sash, which protects them from getting pummeled by moves like Mach Punch or Ice Shard.

There is a reason why Focus Sash has remained one of the best held items in the game since its introduction. Getting a pocket monster on your team to hold one will help you shine in competitive PvP battles.

