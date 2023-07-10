Game Freak introduced the Normal-type Gen 9 Pokemon and announced Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The game comprises various creatures from the first generation to the ninth generation. Each is classified based on its fundamental properties, and each exercise movesets based on it.

Sleeping on Normal-type critters is a grave mistake because they are only weak to Fighting-types. The developers have featured many new additions to the Normal-types Gen 9 mons'. Players can use some of the best monsters available and utilize their movesets. Here is the list of the best Normal-type ninth-generation Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Arboliva and 8 other best Normal-types ninth-generation Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

9) Dolliv

Dolliv is a Grass and Normal-type Pokemon from the ninth generation in Scarlet and Violet. This Olive monster has two abilities: Early Bird and Harvest. With the first ability, one can wake a critter from sleep, and using the second ability, one may create another Berry after using one.

The catch rate of this fighter is 20 (15.7% with Poke Ball, full HP), and it has a base experience of 124. Dolliv base stats comprise 52 HP, 53 Attack, 60 Defense, and 78 Sp. Atk, 78 Sp. Def, and 33 Speed. Finding it in Scarlet and Violet is much easier as it is available in various parts of the Paldea region.

8) Moushold

Maushold is a solo Normal-type Gen 9 Pokemon with average base stats in Scarlet and Violet. This attack monster belongs to the Family Pokemon species and is known for looking at each other's back at the time of threat. Catching one becomes challenging since it has a catch rate 75 (9.8% with Poke Ball, full HP).

This wild creature has a base experience of 165 and a fast game growth rate. Moushold has an average stats of 77 HP, 75 Attack, 76 Defence, 65 Sp. Atk, 75 Sp. Def, and 110 Speed. Since it is only weak to Fighting-type moves, defending against it is crucial to win the battle.

Furthermore, Moushold has three abilities, Friend Guard, which reduces harm done to friends; Cheek Pouch, for restoring additional HP when a berry is taken; and the hidden ability Technician powers up its weak moves.

7) Squawkabilly

Squawkabilly is dual Normal and Flying-type Pokemon with multiple forms of different coloring. In Scarlet and Violet, two of its forms have Guts as a hidden ability, and the other two have Sheer Force. This Gen 9 pocket monster belongs to Parrot Species and has decent stats on HP, Attack, and Speed.

This parrot-like creature has a catch rate of 190 (24.8% with Poke Ball, full HP) and a base experience of 146. Squawkabilly boasts base stats of 88 HP, 96 Attack, 51 Defense, 45 Sp. Atk, 51 Sp. Def, and 92 Speed. It is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-types and can resist Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type attacks.

The Green Plumage has four abilities in total: Intimate, Hustle, Guts (Hidden ability), and Sheer Force (Hidden ability). The first one will lower the Attack stats of the opponent, and the second boosts the Attack stats but reduces accuracy. Lastly, Guts increases Attack power if there is a status problem, and Sheer Force removes added effects to enhance move damage.

6) Grafaiai

Pokémon @Pokemon Now that you’ve gotten a fascinating insight into #Grafaiai , see it in all its glory in #PokemonScarletViolet , coming to #NintendoSwitch November 18th! Now that you’ve gotten a fascinating insight into #Grafaiai, see it in all its glory in #PokemonScarletViolet, coming to #NintendoSwitch November 18th! https://t.co/b8dAc8fY4j

Grafaiai is from the ninth generation and has decent base stats in Scarlet and Violet. It belongs to the species of Toxic Monkey Pokemon. This dual Normal and Poison-type fighter includes three hidden abilities: Unburden, Poison Touch, and Prankster. The first one allows raising speed if a held item is used, while the second poison targets the enemy upon touching it.

Additionally, the third hidden ability emphasizes a status move. With a catch rate of 90, catching this Gen 9 pocket monster is challenging. It has a base experience of 170 and exhibits base stats of 63 HP, 95 Attack, 65 Defence, 80 Sp. Atk, 72 Sp. Def, and 110 Speed.

5) Oinkologne

Oinkologne is a solo Normal-type Pokemon from the ninth generation in Scarlet and Violet. This critter is an evolved form of Lechonk. It has two separate forms based on gender, and each form boasts different abilities and stats. Belonging to the Hog Species, Onikolonge male and female forms share the same second and hidden ability.

The male form includes Lingering Aroma, Gluttony, and Thick Fat, whereas the female form has Aroma Veil as her first ability. The first change attackers' ability to Lingering Aroma upon contact, and the second encourages the early use of a held berry. Additionally, the third ability increases resistance to Fire-and Ice-type moves, and the last one safeguards allies from attacks that limit the move choice.

4) Cyclizar

Pokémon @Pokemon Cyclizar is a wheely good Pokémon Cyclizar is a wheely good Pokémon 🚲 https://t.co/KUbacXbOQ3

Cyclizar is a dual Dragon and Normal-type Gen 9 Pokemon belonging to the Mount species in Scarlet and Violet. Unlike other monsters mentioned above, this monster boasts two different abilities. The first one, Shed Skin, allows Cyclizar to heal its status problem, and the Regenerator ability helps restore HP.

This Mount Pokemon has a catch rate of 190 (24.8% with Poke Ball on full HP) and shares a base experience of 175. They can be found in East Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Two) in Scarlet and Violet. Further, It is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice-type moves and withstands Ghost, Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks.

3) Farigiraf

Belonging to the Long Neck Pokemon species, Farigiraf boasts high HP stats in Scarlet and Violet. This dual Normal and Psychic-type pocket monster has three abilities: Cud Chew, Armor Tail, and Sap Sipper. Using the first ability allows Farigiraf to consume the same berry twice, and the second prevents opponents from using the priority moves.

In addition to its abilities, the third one boosts attack when getting hit by a Grass-type attack. Farigiraf has a catch rate of 45 and shares a base experience of 260. The base stats of this critter is 120 HP, 90 Attack, 70 Defense, 110 Sp. Atk, 70 SP. Def, and 60 Speed. Lastly, one can encounter this Pokemon in The Great Crater of Paldea in Scarlet and Violet.

2) Dudunsparce

Dudunsparce is a solo Normal-type Pokemon with two segment forms in Scarlet and Violet. This evolved form of Dunsparce is also known as the Land Snake Pokemon, which possesses three unique abilities.

Using the first one, Serene Grace, boosts the likelihood of added effects appearing. The second, Run Away, allows it to escape from threatening foes. Lastly, the third one increases speed when attacked by Grass, Bug, and Dark-type moves.

Dudunsparce has a base catch rate of 45 and shares a base experience of 182. The base stats of this critter is 125 HP, 100 Attack, 80 Defense, 85 Sp. Atk, 77 Sp. Def, and 55 Speed. One can find it in The Great Crater of Paldea in Scarlet and Violet.

1) Arboliva

Arboliva is the evolved form of Dolliv, a Grass and Normal-type Pokemon introduced in Gen 9. This Olive monster has a first and hidden ability at its disposal. Using the first one, Seed Shower converts land into grass terrain when an attack hits it. The second one, Harvest, may create another Berry after using one.

The base experience of Arboliva is 255, and the catch rate is 45 (5.9% with Poke Ball, full HP) in Scarlet and Violet. This fighter demonstrates great Sp. Atk and Def, making it one powerful Normal-type monster in the title. Its base stats show 78 HP, 69 Attack, 90 Defense, 125 Sp. Atk, 109 Sp. Def, and 39 Speed.

Poll : 0 votes