Is Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle available in Pokemon GO?

As some Pokemon GO fans may already know, a special variant of Squirtle is now available in the popular mobile game. This variant of the fan-favorite Water-type starter sports some fashionable new headgear in the form of some very classy sunglasses akin to that of the Squirtle Squad from the original run of the anime. As such, older players may want to collect this cherished variant.

Some may want to up the ante a bit and add something a bit flashier to their collection. Thankfully, Pokemon GO has rare variants known as Shiny Pokemon. These creatures are known for their exceptional rarity, but not every type of Shiny Pokemon is available in the popular mobile game. So what about the new Sunglasses Squirtle?

Why is Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle so rare in Pokemon GO?

Although players have only been able to find this rare Squirtle for a short time, they have already confirmed that Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle is in the game. However, finding one takes an enormous amount of luck. This is due to how you encounter this fashionable variant of the beloved turtle.

Currently, the only way you can find a Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle is by completing research tasks from the Squirtle Community Day that has now concluded. However, this occurrence is not the first instance of Sunglasses Squirtle being in the game, although it is the first in which its shiny form was available.

Last year, Niantic celebrated the collaboration between Pokemon and Ed Sheeran by releasing a mini-event in which the artist's favorite Pokemon, Squirtle, would receive a special outfit variant for itself and its evolutions. This, of course, was the Sunglasses Squirtle that players are now looking for.

While it is unfortunate that players are now unable to find Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle in Pokemon GO, the fact that Niantic brought the outfit back for a Community Day Classic could be a good sign for collectors as it shows that they may one day consider bringing Sunglasses Squirtle back a third time.

For those still interested, the rate of finding a Shiny Sunglasses Squirtle in Pokemon GO during the recently-concluded event is roughly one in 25. This is the standard rate for creatures that can be shiny through completion of Research Tasks, which was the only way trainers could get their hands on a Sunglasses Squirtle.

Squirtle as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can consistently obtain an encounter with the creature by purchasing and completing the steps of the paid research ticket. You could get lucky enough to find the "Catch 3 Squirtles" free Field Research. However, grinding for a Field Research task can often be tedious as there are others you could potentially find, requiring you to complete that task to make room for a new one.

Although, unfortunately, there is no discussion of Niantic bringing this outfit out of the closet a third time for the lovable Water-type, it is entirely possible that it may appear on Pokemon GO's live servers again at some point. Sadly, you should not hold your breath for its return. If it does come back, it may very well bring its shiny form with it.

