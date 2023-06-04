Top 7 strongest Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet based on their Attack stat

The Attack stat is instrumental in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for determining the damage output of most physical moves. Typically (but not always), high base stats equal great viability. Hence, some players might be curious to see who has the highest in these two games of the currently available Pokemon for this particular stat.

HOME allows players to transfer some of their favorites from past generations to Scarlet and Violet. Naturally, that means the Pokemon with the highest Attack stats are much different today than how it was when Gen IX first launched. There will be several ties here regarding certain placements.

Note: The following is based on the Base Stat. External factors like Huge Power, Belly Drum, etc., are not considered for this list.

Palafin and Slaking tied alongside the strongest Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet based on Attack stats

3) (Tied) Rayquaza

The first on this list is already a very strong Legendary (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 150

Unsurprisingly, there will be quite a few Legendaries on this list. Rayquaza is the leader of the Weather Trio from Hoenn and has always been a strong Pokemon prior to Scarlet and Violet. It's tied with Groudon on this list, which is fitting, given their connection with one another.

Mega Rayquaza doesn't exist in these two games, but its 180 Attack would undoubtedly rank higher on this list. Funnily enough, Primal Groudon would be tied with it, too, if both were legal.

3) (Tied) Groudon

Groudon is tied for third place (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 150

Groudon's STAB Earthquakes have always hit hard, thanks to its aforementioned stat. It also has Precipice Blades if the player wants more power in exchange for less accuracy. Either way, any of Groudon's physical moves will hit incredibly hard.

3) (Tied) Zacian (Crowned Sword)

It was way too broken last gen, so the nerfs were justified (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 150

Zacian is a rare Pokemon who got its stats nerfed between generations. In Sword and Shield, it had a Base Attack of 170 in its Crowned Sword form. Now, it's only 150. That's still impressive, but that means its maximum at Level 100 went from 482 to 438.

Even worse, Zacian's Ability, Intrepid Sword, now only activates once per battle in Scarlet and Violet. Despite those nerfs, a Fairy/Steel typing combined with Zacian's overall stats still make it one of the best Pokemon in the games.

2) (Tied) Slaking

One of the few non-Legendaries and non-Mythicals on this list (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 160

The first non-Legendary on this list is Slaking. However, its Base Stat total (670) is fantastic, tying with other Legendaries like Groudon and Kyoge. As amazing as these feats sound, Slaking is cursed with arguably the worst Ability in Scarlet and Violet: Truant.

Loafing around every other turn is way too exploitable and has resulted in Slaking consistently being terrible in competitive Single Battles.

2) (Tied) Palafin (Hero)

Switch out once to get this impressive form (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 160

Regular Palafin has a Base Attack of 70, which is nothing special. However, its Hero Form bumps that up to a sky-high 160. Unlike Slaking, Palafin has no crippling weaknesses that make it garbage for competitive battles. In fact, Palafin has done very well for itself in the metagame.

Before HOME became compatible with Scarlet and Violet, Palafin (Hero) would have been number one on this list.

2) (Tied) Hoopa Unbound

Hoopa Unbound is pretty rare to see due to how hard it is to get (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 160

Another Pokemon with a different form on this list is Hoopa Unbound. It's tied for second place on this list of everything currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Amusing, it's Base Sp. Atk is even higher at an astonishing 170.

Besides that, Hoopa Unbound is the only Mythical on this list. Outside of trades, only those who attended a past event from Gen VI or VII would have it

1) Calyrex (Ice Rider)

It's a beast in Trick Room teams (Image via Game Freak)

Base Attack: 165

While Calyrex (Ice Rider) isn't as oppressive as Calyrex (Shadow Rider) from a Single Battles perspective, the former still has a gargantuan Base Attack of 165. Funnily enough, that would only place Calyrex (Ice Rider) tied for 10th overall if all megas and other Pokemon returned to Scarlet and Violet.

Ice is an excellent offensive type, so many Scarlet and Violet Trainers opt to use Calyrex (Ice Rider) in Trick Room teams to let its Glacial Lance cause havoc on non-resists. As it stands now, Calyrex (Ice Rider) is in first place, which won't change any time soon.

Perhaps the DLC will launch and brings forth more Pokemon to challenge for this top spot.

