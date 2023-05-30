"Peak Pokemon": Fans praise post-game 'Delta Episode' of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

The Delta Episode is a surprise of the cosmic dimensions that Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (ORAS) players receive upon completing their first run through the Hoenn League. The episode involves the protagonist facing various challenges against time to save the region from being destroyed by a meteoroid.

ORAS was part of Generation VI of the franchise, which introduced the Kalos Region, Mega Evolutions, and the Fairy-type to the game. Ruby and Sapphire were initially Generation III games remastered using these new mechanics, allowing players to encounter the Primal forms of Groudon, Kyogre, and Mega Requaza.

The Delta Episode of Pokemon ORAS also features one of the most compelling characters in the franchise, Zinnia, a Draconoid woman from Hoenn. She plays a vital role in the game's storyline, having planned everything to fulfill her goal of destroying the meteor and saving Hoenn.

Pokemon Alpha Ruby and Omega Sapphire's Delta Episode still reigns over fans' hearts after nine years

u/PeperTon took to the main subreddit of Pokemon to share their praise about the Delta Episode of Pokemon ORAS. The franchise's players are known to be avid fans and staunch critics of the game. So when a player says something like this, the community is expected to have people on both sides: those who love this part of the game and those who don't.

After the original post, other members of the subreddit pitched in with what they felt made this particular plot point of the game great. u/SherbetAlarming7677 commented on the music playing in the background, saying it is "straight fire!" Music in the main-series games is known to be an area of focus of the developers and has become an aspect of the game that fans love.

Members of the community engaged in a conversation about the character of Zinnia. While her overall impression was good, some players thought that the writing of her character left some aspects of her character to the imagination and left players guessing whether she was acting (at least to some degree) out of insanity.

Other players were not so fond of ORAS' Delta Episode. This part of the game involved running around various parts of the region, looking for multiple objects and people, and fighting countless Grunts. That made the process tedious despite the story's best intentions. Players even thought that the last fight against Zinnia herself was too easy because the player had access to Rayquaza by that point, and it could easily take down Zinnia's Dragon-type Pokemon.

The fact that the Delta Episode alone hands players with one Legendary (Rayquaza) and one Mythical Pokemon (Deoxys) on a silver platter makes it rewarding enough for players to go through all the errands that the rest of the storyline involves.

While the Delta Episode of Pokemon ORAS has garnered mixed responses over the years, it can still be considered one of the most interesting post-game content additions in the franchise's history.

