10 most overpowered Pokemon abilities of all time

Pokemon is a series where trainers endeavor to catch the most powerful monsters. A Japanese media behemoth created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1996, some in-game creatures boast overpowered abilities, while others demonstrate the worst non-signature attributes. From helping players partake in the highest league to catching powerful creatures, these abilities allow you to traverse the overworld.

There are 308 single-ability and 255 dual-ability wild monsters in the franchise. Pokemon Black and White first introduced the hidden ability, and it is only available when a critter returns from the Dream World. Although the franchise has over a thousand elusive mons, only 568 have a Dream World ability. Here is the list of the ten most overpowered Pokemon abilities ever.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon: 10 most overpowered capabilities of all time

1) Multiscale

Introduced in the Fifth Generation, Multiscale is a hidden ability that reduces the damage by half when HP is full. Additionally, moves that directly deal damage, such as Dragon Rage and Metal Burst, cannot reduce the amount of HP in combat. That said, Multiscale is useless outside of battle.

Only two Pokemon can use it as a hidden ability: Dragonite (Dragon/Flying-type) and Lugia (Psychic/Flying-type). It is challenging for trainers to add this overpowered capability because no Pokemon has it as a regular move. Both monsters demonstrate extraordinary abilities in and outside of the battle.

2) Beast boost

One signature ability of Ultra Beast is Beast Boost. Only a few monsters have this move as their first ability since its introduction in the seventh generation. Although it has no effect outside of battle, the advantage it provides is immense. This attack boosts the Pokemon's highest stat (excluding HP) when it knocks down an opponent.

Eleven beasts wield this ability in the Pokemon world, with Nihilego (Rock/Poison-type), Buzzwole, and Pheromosa (Bug/Fighting-type) being prominent users.

3) Gorilla Tactics

Smogon University @SmogonU



facebook.com/SmogonU/posts/… Due to Galarian Darmanitan having Gorilla Tactics, Choice Band heavily complements it and makes it one of the most threatening powerhouses in 1v1! Due to Galarian Darmanitan having Gorilla Tactics, Choice Band heavily complements it and makes it one of the most threatening powerhouses in 1v1! facebook.com/SmogonU/posts/… https://t.co/Ep6PcHRe0P

Gorilla Tactics was introduced as the first ability for Galarian Darmanitan in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Both variants of Darmanitan had this signature ability. It shares similarities with the Choice Band move, i.e., it limits the monsters to just one action.

But it boosts the fighter's attack power by 50%, making it a critter with overwhelming force. Further, the combination of Choice Band and Gorilla Tactics will increase your attacking power by 225%.

Gorilla Tactics may only be favorable to some battle styles. However, incorporating a good strategy can prove to be a valuable asset. Notably, the ability will temporarily stop working if the user is Dynamaxed.

4) Sand Stream

Sand Stream was first introduced in Generation III, and it was the signature ability of Tyranitar until Generation IV. The move allows monsters to summon sandstorms before entering a battle. If a Pokemon is holding a Smooth Rock, the effect of this move will last for eight turns instead of five.

This ability has the power to control the weather and to counter it, one has to throw monsters with opposing weather capabilities. You have to avoid heavy rain, extremely harsh sunlight, and strong wind weather conditions to activate it. Four creatures use the Sand Stream as their first ability, with only Gigalith using it as its second.

5) Drizzle

A few Water-type creatures in the franchise use Drizzle. This ability is similar to Rain Dance which allows monsters to summon rain when entering the battle. Until Generation V, this move belonged to Kyogre, and later Pelipper and Politoed incorporated it into their arsenal.

One can only see the effects of this move in battle. The move summoned rain during Generations III to V, similar to Rain Dance. Unless another type of weather replaces the competition area, the effect of the attack will last for the whole battle.

From Generation VI onwards, if a Pokemon is holding a Damp Rock, you can extend the rain effect to last for eight turns. Moreover, this powerful ability will prevent Sliggoo from evolving into Goodra.

6) Intimidate

Intimidate lowers the attack stats of opposing beasts by one stage when the ability bearer switches in the competition. It was first introduced in Pokemon Red & Blue and has left its mark on the franchise ever since. There are eight monsters whose hidden ability is Intimidate, while the other 38 use it as their first and second ability.

One can see its effect in battle as it lowers enemies' Attack stats by one stage. Although this is one strong aptitude, Pokemon immune to the Attack stats reduction face no ramifications.

7) Magic Guard

The first Pokemon to wield Magic Guard is Clefairy and its evolutionary line. Only Fairy and Psychic-type monsters have this power as their first, second, and hidden ability. It prevents damage caused by poison, burns, and weather, except for Struggle, crash damage, and entry hazards. Effects like Curse and Leech Seed also deal no damage.

Moves like Steel Beam and Mind Blow do not damage Pocket Monsters with Magic Guard. Monsters with this move also block damage from the Gulp Missile. However, it cannot prevent Paralysis and the Defense drop effects. In the manga series Pokemon Adventure, White's Duosion also possessed this move, according to the PokeSPedia data book.

8) Regenerator

Regenerator allows the bearer to restore its HP when withdrawing from battle. Moves that switch the user out, like Volt Switch and Baton Pass, will restore 33% of max HP. Meanwhile, force moves such as Dragon Tail and World Wind also compel the trainers to switch their monsters.

Creatures with the Regenerator ability are affected by the Poison-type Gastro Acid, which turns off its healing capabilities. The rainbow color Ho-Oh, Slowpoke, Cyclizar, and many more have this move as their hidden ability.

9) Wonder Guard

Only super effective moves can damage the wild monsters with Wonder Guard. This overpowered attack is the signature move of Shedinja (Bug/Ghost-type). Although the move doesn't prevent a fighter from indirect damage, it is immune to many direct attacks. Fire, Flying, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks can damage the bearer of this ability.

Since Power of Alchemy and Receiver cannot copy this move, adding this to your arsenal is beneficial. Creatures with Role Play and Skill Swap cannot target Pokemon with this move. That said, typeless damage such as weather, traps, throwing items, and wands can hurt the monster.

10) Protean

Protean was first introduced in the sixth generation. The move can alter its type to suit the battle. From Generation VI to VIII, the effect of this move changed the bearer to a solo-type Pokemon. Because this ability can change its move type, you can use it to deal the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect on any monster. That said, heavy rain or extremely harsh sunlight and Powder (move) prevent the effects of Protean.

This move falters if interrupted by status conditions such as infatuation and confusion. Kecleon, Greninja, and Sprigatito's evolution line have Protean as their hidden ability.

