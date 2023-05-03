5 Pokemon with the most colorful designs of all time

Pokemon fans have always been on a run to catch the most powerful, rare, or attractive monster ever. The more colorful a critter is, the more attractive it looks, and the franchise has provided enthusiasts with various vibrant ones to root for. Apart from legendary and mythical Pokemon, many more creatures have beautiful color patterns. While some may seem bland, a few Pocket Monsters have unique value due to their designs.

Pokemon lore is spellbinding and consists of uniquely designed creatures. The Pokemon Company is constantly trying to develop designs with creative color schemes, some of which are listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ho-Oh and four other Pokemon with colorful designs

1) Ho-oh

Ho-oh is considered one of the strongest Legendaries in the franchise. With a distinct appearance, power, and abilities, this rainbow-colored bird looks like a monster from an ancient myth. The perfect blend of colors with its predominant red and gold feathers gives it a mesmerizing feel. The legendary bird has a yellow tail and beak, wide underside, and green feather tip.

Ho-oh resembles a blend between a peacock and a phoenix with a green-striped neck, yellow crest head, and dark-colored legs. The dual Fire and Flying-type critter is the game mascot of Pokemon Gold, able to grant lives to the lost ones. However, the colorful beast only divulges itself to the trainers with a pure heart, leaving behind glowing and radiant rainbows as it flies away.

2) Comfey

The seventh generation Fairy-type Comfey is a flower with numerous shades of color. This amazing creature comprises unique graphic pallets, with its body made of multiple flowers aligned together. Overall, the monster has a green appearance with an orange oval face. The ring-like critter stretches a sticky vine from its head and gives flower rings to the trainers it likes.

The vibrant-toned Comfey collects its florets using a thin blue thread affixed to the back of its head. Theoretically, the flower's shade varies depending on its discovery. Although, the primary colors of the flowers are white, red, yellow, and purple, but don't get comfortable with their mesmerizing impression as Comfey can throw flowers at enemies to attack or flee.

3) Xerneas

Xerneas is a Legendary Fairy-type Pokemon with an intriguing design and body structure. The quadrupedal stag-like legendary possesses four pairs of rainbow-colored antlers with a black and blue coat. Moreover, Xerneas has two distinct modes: Active and Neutral, and the coloration changes according to the mode.

The Pocket Monster is a jungle observer and protects living creatures with its polychromatic horns. While battling, the multicolored spots in its antlers shine brighter, revealing seven rainbow colors. However, its horns stop glowing and transpose the color back to cyan blue in Neutral mode. Xerneas can bestow eternal life and is considered a symbol of light in a world of darkness and suffering.

4) Bruxish

At first glance, Bruxish looks modest, but its tropical colors and sharp incisor make it a unique collectible. The monster resembles a state fish from Hawaii called Triggerfish and is loved by fans. Bruxish discharges psychic power with tremendous force that causes headaches and fainting.

The dual Water and Psychic-type monster has thick purple skin and light blue fins with colorful scales. In offensive mode, it can bloom its protuberance like a flower, disclosing a light bulb orb. The frontal part of its body is light blue, the upper half is light purple, and the lower body is yellow in color.

5) Sylveon

Sylveon is considered one of the most well-designed eeveelutions in the Pokemon franchise. Unlike other Eevee transformations, this quadrupedal critter resembles a rabbit and a cat. The main color feature of this monster revolves around several pastel shades.

One of the Fairy-type Sylveon's best moves, Dazzling Gleam, generates lethal colorful waves. Further, its fur is pale and cream-colored, and it has visible blue eyes, rabbit-like pink ears, feet, and tail. This Pokemon can emit a relieving aura from its ribbon-like feelers to remove any sense of hostility.

