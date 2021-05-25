The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Sylveon has been a recent Pokemon GO newcomer, and it promises to be a decent Pokemon with some strong attacks.

Sylveon is the final Eeveelution to appear in Pokemon GO, originating from the Kalos region. It has a very even stat spread with Attack, Defense, and Stamina all hovering just above the 200 mark.

Other than it being flat out adorable, it looks like Sylveon could see some usage in PvP modes, though it is outclassed by several stronger Fairies. With these moves, Sylveon can be a tough threat for opposing teams to deal with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which attack should Sylveon be running in Pokemon GO?

Sylveon fans will be happy to know that Niantic granted it one of the elite fast moves: Charm. It’s hard to beat a 16 base power move that also gets STAB since Sylveon is a Fairy-type. With Charm, Sylveon is always guaranteed to get damage off, despite whether or not its charge move gets charged up. That is a huge asset in PvP modes.

One unfortunate aspect about Sylveon is that it has a very limited choice for charge moves. Trainers will only get to pick from a bunch of Fairy moves and Last Resort. This oddly reflects Sylveon’s usage in the main series games somewhat, as it had access to strong Fairy-moves like Moonblast, but not too much converge until Mystical Fire came along in Generation VIII.

While there could be an argument made to use Sylveon that exclusively knows Fairy moves, the legacy move Last Resort should probably be on its moveset.

It allows Sylveon to have something to hit Fire-types and Poison-types with. It will still get walled by Steel-types, but there is no avoiding that with Sylveon. 90 base power really won’t be doing too much damage, sadly. It might be nice for Sylveon to get access to a different strong attack like Hyper Voice or Hyper Beam somewhere down the line.

Then, when it comes to Fairy-type move, Sylveon has to deal with the debate over Dazzling Gleam or Moonblast, something that other Pokemon have had to deal with.

With Sylveon, though, Moonblast should be prioritized. It’s important to remember that the Pokemon only has 203 Attack; well below Xerneas and Mega Gardevoir. Even though it doesn’t take too much time to charge a Dazzling Gleam, it will fail to do much damage. Sylveon will need the extra power from Moonblast.