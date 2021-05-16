Pokemon GO is giving out a treat for those who decide to evolve the Pokemon showcased in the most recent Community Day.

Swablu has taken center stage, appearing much more frequently in the wild during the May 15th Pokemon GO Community Day. With 400 Candies needed to evolve it into Altarihe Community Day should make that a bit easier.

Pokemon GO trainers who do manage to evolve Swablu during Community Day, or up to two hours after it ends, will have an Altaria that knows the Fairy-type attack Moonblast.

Is Moonblast Altaria worth using in Pokemon GO?

Image via Niantic

Moonblast is a pretty strong Fairy-type move in both the main games and Pokemon GO. As a Flying/Dragon-type, Altaria does not receive the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when using Moonblast.

That doesn't make it worthless, however. Players are able to obtain Altaria Mega Energy. Mega Altaria does receive Fairy-typing, making Moonblast a STAB maneuver.

☁️ Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon, has started in some areas around the world! ☁️ pic.twitter.com/MuJaIcBt4r — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 15, 2021

Altaria, requiring 400 Candies to evolve from Swablu, is not a super powerful Pokemon. It can dominate the Pokemon GO Great Ball League with its lower CP, though. That makes Moonblast an interesting attack.

Dazzling Gleam is a Fairy-type move that Altaria can learn, but Moonblast outshines it. It does the same damage, but costs 10 less Energy and has a chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's Attack stat.

A second Charged Attack only costs 10,000 Stardust and 25 Candies. That is 100% worth it when it comes to Altaria. Having a Flying or Dragon-type Charged Move like Sky Attack or Dragon Pulse and access to Moonblast will almost certainly seem overpowered.

☁️ Did you know? Since Swablu looks like a cumulus cloud, foes can have a hard time finding it. 🙈 Apparently its wings turned white over many generations. ☁️



In case you forget, here’s a free video chat background that you can reference during #PokemonGOCommunityDay! pic.twitter.com/A18Tk7bKDG — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 15, 2021

Moonblast will let Altaria decimate some of the Dark-type Pokemon that have tried to take over the Pokemon GO Battle League meta. But, Moonblast is not as viable as the lone Charged Attack.

What about in a dual Charged Attack setup, though? Moonblast is 100% worth it. Using it with a STAB Attack will simply give Altaria another powerful move that covers some other issues it may come across.