What is the best moveset for Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO?

During the latest Team GO Rocket Takeover event, Pokemon GO trainers can encounter Shadow Regirock via a new Special Research quest. Players can undertake the quest but must defeat Giovanni's first two fighters to encounter the creature. Those who have completed the quest must be curious about this Pocket Monster's battle capabilities.

Shadow Regirock is a Legendary Rock-type fighter in Pokemon GO, and this article takes a look at its best moveset in the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended moveset for Shadow Regirock in Pokemon GO

Players cannot encounter Shiny Shadow Regirock (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Regirock has a max Pokemon GO CP of 3530. Trainers can utilize its tank power to their advantage since this creature has a defense-centric stat line of 179 Attack, 309 Defense, and 190 Stamina. There are various movesets that can demonstrate this fighter's versatility in PvP and PvE battles. The Pocket Monster boasts a movepool of seven attacks in the game.

The solo Rock-type Shadow Regirock has three fast moves, four charge moves, and one legacy move. With five diverse power attributes, players can select the best moveset accordingly. While there are seven attacks, only two have the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. However, the other moves are also powerful, depending on the situation.

Shadow Regirock has a base catch rate of 3% in the title (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Regirock has a versatile movepool that can deal significant damage to other Pokemon GO types. There are two Rock, Fighting, and Normal-type moves, along with one Ground and Electric-type attack. These moves can be further boosted by utilizing the weather boost effect.

Moreover, those who want to use this fighter for PvE and PvP battles should understand the meta behind its fast and charged moves.

Rock Throw (STAB, Rock-type) and Stone Edge (STAB, Rock-type) are Shadow Regirock's best moveset. The fast move, Rock Throw, deals 12 damage and generates seven energy, taking 0.9 seconds to cool down. Meanwhile, the charge move, Stone Edge, deals 100 damage and costs 100 energy.

This movepool inflicts maximum damage to Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-type attributes. It also has STAB potential and can be further boosted by weather conditions.

Additionally, trainers can explore Shadow Regirock's remaining fast and charge moves.

The Electric-type Zap Cannon charge move deals 40 damage while costing 100 energy. This attack cools down in 3.7 seconds while dealing increased damage to Water and Flying-types attributes.

The Fighting-type fast move Rock Smash inflicts 15 damage and generates 10 energy. While it takes 1.3 seconds to cool down, it deals increased damage to five Pokemon types.

The Fighting-type Focus Blast charge move deals 140 damage and costs 100 energy, taking 3.5 seconds to cool down.

Shadow Regirock can use Normal-type fast and charge moves. The Lock On fast move inflicts one damage, generates six energy, and has a 0.3-second cooldown. One can utilize the weather effect to get the best out of this attack. On the other hand, the charge move, Frustration, deals 10 damage, costing 33 energy, while having a 2-second cooldown.

The last legacy charge move in Shadow Regirco's movepool is Ground-type Earthquake. While it takes a 3.6-second cooldown, it deals 140 damage and costs 100 energy. It significantly damages Electric, Rock, Poison, Steel, and Fire-type creatures.

