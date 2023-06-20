Can Shadow Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Regirock is marking its return in the new Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket event. The event starts on June 21, 2023, at 12 am local time and ends on June 25, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. There is a Special Research quest featuring Shadow Regirock. Upon accepting the mission, you will encounter Giovanni with his recently obtained Shadow monster. But only those who have completed their previous Team GO Special Research quest can participate.

Unfortunately, you will not encounter Shiny Shadow Regirock during the event. However, you can confront Shadow Regirock, also a powerful Rock-type monster. Being rare in the game, adding this attack monster to one’s team will increase your collective strength. Here is all the information about the beast in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Shadow Regirock Weakness and resistances

Shadow Regirock uses rocks to heal itself (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Regirock is a Legendary Rock-type wild creature in Pokemon GO. Originating in the Hoenn region, this Shadow fighter boasts a max CP of 3530. Its impressive stats of 179 Attack, 309 Defense, and 190 Stamina demonstrates its specialty as a tank. This fighter’s best moveset comprises Rock Throw and Stone Edge, dealing 11.66 Damage per Second (DPS).

Shadow Regirock is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Therefore, one should choose counters that are super-effective to it. As it is resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks, using such power attributes won’t deal significant damage.

Pokemon GO players can also utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to damage Shadow Regirock. STAB effect works when they employ monsters with the same attribute and attack types.

Shadow Regirock and three Giovanni counters in the Team GO Rocket event

Giovanni and Regirock In Hidden Gems (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers can battle Shadow Regirock in the new Team GO Rocket event. They encounter Giovanni with his three Shadow monsters once they claim the Special Research quest. The battle starts off with a Normal-type Persian. Players encounter one of three Shadow fighters: Nidoking, Kingler, or Kingdra, on the second attempt and face Shadow Regirock in the final showdown.

Let us look at the list of counters to tackle them all in Pokemon GO.

Persian Counters

The best Persian moves are Scratch and Play Rough (Image via Niantic)

Persian is a Normal-type wild monster in Pokemon GO. Since this monster is weak to Fighting-type attacks, trainers can use moves that inflict maximum damage. Moreover, it can resist Ghost-type moves. Here is a list of counters against Persian with Fast and Charged moves:

Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter and Aura Sphere

Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Sneasler : Rock Smash and Close Combat

: Rock Smash and Close Combat Keldeo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Nidoking Counters

Nidoking's best moves are Fury Cutter and Earth Power in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Nidoking is a dual Poison and Ground-type creature in Pokemon GO. It boasts a max CP of 2902 and impressive stats of 204 Attack, 156 Defense, and 191 Stamina. It can resist Electric, Poison, Rock, Bug, Fighting, and Fairy-type moves and is weak to Ground, Ice, Water, and Psychic-type attributes.

Mewtwo : Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Unbound Hoopa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Percipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Percipice Blades Azelf: Confusion and Future Sight

Confusion and Future Sight Victini: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Espeon: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Kingler counters

Hyper Cutter is one of Kingler's abilities (Image via Niantic)

Kingler is a Water-type wild creature in Pokemon GO. It is weak against Electric and Grass-type moves and can resist Steel, Ice, Water, and Fire-type attacks. Therefore, players should utilize attacks based on its weaknesses.

Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Xurkitree : Thunder Shock and Discharge

: Thunder Shock and Discharge Zekrom : Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Raikou : Volt Switch and Wild Charge

: Volt Switch and Wild Charge Tangrowth : Vine Wimp and Solar Beam

: Vine Wimp and Solar Beam Jolteon: Thunder Shock and Thunder Bolt

Kingdra counters

Kingdra can create a whirlpool by yawning (Image via Niantic)

Kingdra is a dual Water and Dragon-type critter with a max CP of 2986 in Pokemon GO. It is weak to Fairy and Dragon-type attacks. Your top priority should be using monsters to counter Kingdra's weakness.

Rayquaza : Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Dragonite : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail and Precipice Blade

Dragon Tail and Precipice Blade Salamence : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Garchomp : Dragon Tail and Outrage

: Dragon Tail and Outrage Haxorus: Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Shadow Regirock Counter

Shadow Regirock best counters (Image via Niantic)

Players should take advantage of Shadow Regirock's weaknesses and avoid attacks it can tank. Here are all the counters with Fast and Charged moves to take down Shadow Regirock:

Terrakoin : Double kick and Sacred Sword

Kartana : Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Keldeo : Low Kick and Sacred Sword

: Low Kick and Sacred Sword Zarude: Vine Wimp and Power Wimp

Players are advised to upgrade their pocket monsters before encountering Giovanni and his formidable fighters. They can use the counters mentioned above to defeat Shadow Regirock in the Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket event. Use the STAB effect to increase the chance of taking down the leader of Team GO Rocket.

