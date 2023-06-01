How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

One of the many things that keep Pokemon GO in the hearts of players is the abundance of new content in the game, including challenges for trainers to take on. One of the challenges that players may face is Team GO Rocket, a villainous crew of criminals that aims to take over the world using stolen creatures that have been converted into Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Pokemon first appeared in the GameCube side titles and are known for being much more aggressive than standard wild Pocket Monsters.

The fight with Giovanni, the big boss of Pokemon GO's criminal syndicate, is arguably the most rewarding one in the game. This is because he has access to a powerful Shadow Legendary Pokemon.

Once players defeat Giovanni in a battle, they will earn a chance to take the powerful beast away from him.

Top counters for Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni as he appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Giovanni is seen as the hardest of all the Team GO Rocket members to take down in Pokemon GO, he is actually the most consistent of them all. As opposed to other members, who tend to use different creatures during each battle phase, Giovanni only has variety in the second stage of the fight.

Giovanni opens every battle with his Shadow Persian. For now, he closes every battle with a Shadow Regice. Both creatures share a common weakness to Fighting-type attacks and tend to be rather lackluster damage dealers compared to other Pocket Monsters in his possession.

With this in mind, players would have the best luck using a Lucario. Not only will Lucario provide excellent Fighting and Steel-type damage to make quick work of Persian and Regice, but its secondary Steel typing protects Lucario against the Dragon, Poison, and Ice-type attacks that it may be hit by.

For the second stage of Giovanni's fight in Pokemon GO, players can either encounter Kingler, Nidoking, or Kingdra. Each of these creatures has its own set of weaknesses, with Kingdra being the most interesting of the bunch. This is thanks to its secondary Dragon typing nullifying the weaknesses of its primary Water typing. This leaves it vulnerable to Fairy and Dragon-type attacks.

Using a Dragon-type pick may be the best thing to do here. Since every creature that can appear in this stage take neutral or super-effective damage from Dragon-type attacks, players would have the best of luck using a Dragon-type creature with a defensive Secondary typing. This makes Dialga the best pick, thanks to its secondary Steel typing.

A Dragon and Grass-type like Mega Sceptile would also be a great choice. Not only does Mega Sceptile host an advantageous type match-up, but the stat increase from Mega Evolving also improves its performance in every aspect. Players with access to the creature should consider adding it to their battle party for this fight.

