5 rarest Fairy-type Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO

Niantic introduced the Fairy-type in Pokemon GO as part of the game's third major update on October 16, 2018. Every monster is classified based on its independent fundamental properties, and such qualities differentiate them from others. Although there are 73 Fairy-type Pocket Monsters, some are tough to catch. Unlike Psychic-types, Fairy-types mons have magic-like powers. These mystical creatures are strong and can heal themselves and their team or trainers. Such critters are known for their elegance, charm, and beauty.

Here is the list of five rare Fairy-type fighters to catch in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gardevior and 4 other rare Fairy-type monsters to keep in Pokemon GO

5) Xerneas

Xerneas is regarded as one of the most colorful and visually striking Fairy-type creatures in Pokemon GO. However, it is an elusive mon that is difficult to find and is considered rare due to its limited availability.

Xerneas can only be obtained through raid battles, which are not always easy. Players often have to wait for a special event to have any chance of catching it. In addition, Xerneas is Legendary, making it even more valuable and desirable for collectors and competitive players.

This Legendary possesses powerful and unique abilities besides being rare and elusive. As a result, players have had limited opportunities to encounter it, and the latest appearance as a 5-star raid boss was on October 8, 2022. Since then, players have not had any other opportunities to catch Xerneas, adding to its infrequence.

4) Togekiss

Togekiss is a rare dual Flying/Fairy-type wild monster in Pokemon GO. This avian creature has a white body with an elliptical structure, a short tail, and red and blue triangular speckles on its ears and underside. Despite its tiny and close-together feet, Togekiss possesses incredible magical powers, making it a highly sought-after fighter among players. One reason for its rarity is its unique evolution path.

Togekiss was featured in Pokemon GO's April 2023 Community Day, allowing players to encounter it more frequently. However, outside of this event, trainers often obtain Togekiss by hatching 2km eggs or completing rewards and research tasks, which requires a significant investment of resources. This includes the use of a Sinnoh Stone and 100 Togepi candies. Despite its rarity, Togekiss remains popular because of its unique appearance and impressive abilities.

3) Gardevoir

Gardevoir is getting rarer to encounter. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gardevoir is a graceful and formidable force in the Fairy-type category. Despite not being a mythical or legendary creature, it is scarce to encounter in the wild. However, with a maximum combat power (CP) of 3,093, this dual Fairy/Psychic-type monster is a powerful rival that can defeat many foes with its Confusion and Psychic moves. Unfortunately, due to its rarity, players must wait for exclusive events and participate in raid battles to have a chance of obtaining it in Pokemon GO.

During the Valentine's Day event in 2023, the developers of Pokemon GO featured Mega Gardevoir as a Raid Boss, making it a rare catch for players. Adding this elegant and powerful mons to their collection was a dream come true for many, especially since Ralts, the pre-evolved form of Gardevoir, is also challenging to find.

2) Sylveon

Sylveon is not only colorful, but it is also a rare piece of art. (The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon is a four-legged, pure Fairy-type Pocket Monster that is exceptionally hard to acquire in the title. Its rarity is not due to being absent in the game but because obtaining it is time-consuming and challenging. Despite being one of Eevee's evolved forms, players rarely encounter it. For players unfamiliar with the one trick, their chances of obtaining it are immensely slim.

As Sylveon was introduced later in the game, fans consider it a rare and coveted creature. To catch Sylveon, players need to set Eevee as their buddy Pokemon and earn 70 friendship hearts while knowing the nickname trick. In addition, players need to obtain a particular in-game item called the "Mossy Lure Module" to further the process.

1) Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Ninetales is a dual Ice/Fairy-type fighter, a regional variant of Ninetales in Pokemon GO. It inhibits the snow-capped Mount Lanakila in Alola and is known for its magical abilities and mysticism. Players face difficulty finding Alolan Ninetales, although it was released on June 21, 2018,

One of the main reasons for the rarity of Alolan Ninetales is its limited availability due to geographical boundaries. Players residing in certain parts of the world may face more difficulties than nearby areas like Hawaii and other Pacific islands. Plus, their eggs can only be hatched in the Alola region. Despite these factors, players still find catching this elusive Pocket Monster challenging.

Poll : 0 votes