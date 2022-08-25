5 strongest Fairy Pokemon of all time, ranked

Fairy is the most recent Pokemon type discovered in the franchise, emerging during the games Pokemon X and Y. Since then, various creatures throughout the series have been discovered to be Fairy-type, including existing Pocket Monsters from previous generations.

Though the Fairy-type is relatively new to the series, multiple powerful species have emerged bearing the Fairy-type hallmarks. According to Pokedex entries, many of these species exhibit immense and incredible power, and it never hurts to look at some of the most powerful throughout the franchise.

These creatures live in fame in the game world's lore, regardless of how they may perform in specific battles when used by trainers.

Pokemon: Most powerful Fairy-types according to the Pokedex

5) Gardevoir

Gardevoir in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving from Ralts and Kirlia, Gardevoir is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type and has been a fan favorite of the community since its Generation III debut. But what makes it particularly powerful when compared to other Fairy-types?

According to the Pokedex, Gardevoir's true powers emerge when it protects its trainer. At its strongest, the Embrace Pokemon possesses the capability to expend the utmost of its psychic powers to create a miniaturized black hole to suck in any threat.

Considering the immense power of black holes, the fact that any species can create one from the powers of its own mind is awe-inspiring.

4) Alola's Guardian Deities

The Alola region's Guardian Deities, sometimes known as the Tapus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Due to their incredible capabilities, it wouldn't be right to list only one of the Guardian Deities of the Alola region. This group of four creatures includes Tapu Fini, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko.

Each of these creatures protects one of the main islands of the Alola region and has done so for countless years to the point where they are worshiped as gods by the island region's locals. They occasionally battle each other for supremacy, which once resulted in a battle that devastated Alola. As a result, the guardians receded from human affairs and kept to themselves.

However, whenever an Ultra Beast emerges from beyond, the Guardian Deities will work together to battle powerful adversaries until their last breath. Their immense individual powers and willingness to protect their home and its inhabitants make the Guardian Deities remarkably strong and incredibly noble in their pursuits.

3) Enamorus

Enamorus' incarnate form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

A recent discovery from the ancient Hisui region that would one day become Sinnoh, Enamorus is a member of the Legendary group known as the Forces of Nature.

These Djinn-like species possess nigh-immeasurable power, and Enamorus controls the power of Love instead of controlling the power of Thunder, Wind, or Land. Winter ends as it passes overhead, and its presence is also capable of creating budding life throughout the Hisui region.

However, when angered, Enamorus can transition to its deadly Therian Forme. In this form, Enamorus descends from the sky to deal swift and vicious punishment on any who would disrespect or harm any form of life.

Trainers in the Hisui region were well aware of Enamorus' retribution and treated it with undying respect and admiration for upholding the world's natural order.

2) Zacian

Crowned Sword Zacian in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

A Legendary from the Galar region, Zacian is the mascot of Pokemon Sword and makes up the two-species Hero Duo along with Zamazenta. Zacian and its counterpart are known as dauntless heroes that protect Galar from any and all threats that may endanger it and its inhabitants.

In its Crowned Sword form, Zacian is capable of felling any target before it with a single strike of its sword, even massive Gigantamax foes. Zacian's legendary status and reputation resulted in it earning the moniker "The Fairy King's Sword" for its peerless prowess in battle. It has honed its fighting skills since ancient times, and its visage along with Zamazenta is terrible news for any evildoers in Galar.

1) Xerneas

An official illustration of Xerneas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon X's mascot, Xerneas, was the first Legendary Fairy-type to appear in the franchise. It is a natural counterpart to Yveltal, a creature known for destroying and draining life from living creatures.

Conversely, Xerneas is a life-giver from the Kalos region. Its various horns shine in the colors of the rainbow, and the presence and power of Xerneas are capable of bestowing the gift of eternal life. It spends thousands of years sleeping in the form of a tree before awakening when there is a significant disturbance in Kalos.

Any Pokemon capable of making others live forever is worth immense admiration, and Xerneas is as powerful as it is rare to encounter. This Legendary Fairy-type lives up to its status, and its ability to preserve and extend life indefinitely makes it one of the most powerful species ever seen in the franchise at large.

