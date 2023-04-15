Can Togetic and Togekiss be Shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Niantic has brought back the Togetic Community Day in Pokemon GO Season 10: Rising Heroes this April. The event starts on April 15, from 2 to 5 PM local time, and features multiple bonuses. There is much more to get in this event; 2 times candy and reduced hatching distance are just a few.

Some lucky players might encounter a Shiny Togetic in the wild even after the event. Niantic released the Shiny version of Togetic and Togekiss in 2018, and since then, Shiny Hunters have been having a feast. But unlike Togetic, its evolution, Togekiss, is challenging to encounter in its shiny appearance. That said, this guide provides tips on how to catch Shiny Togetic and Shiny Togekiss in Pokemon GO.

How to get a Shiny Togetic and Shiny Togekiss in Pokemon GO? April 2023

The best way to get a Shiny Togetic is by encountering and catching it as much as possible during Community Day. Since the Happiness Pokemon spawns in the wild, players should stock up on Berries and Pokeballs to ensure they catch it. They can also use in-game items and features like Incense, Lure Modules, and Weather Boost to increase the spawn rate further.

Pokemon GO has a Weather Boost feature, and Togetic's spawn rate significantly increases in Cloudy and Windy weather. Players can also use Incense on themselves and attract wild Togetic around them in an exponential number. Additionally, the duration of Incense activated during its featured events will likely last more hours, making it more beneficial to catch a Shiny Togetic.

Trainers can also attach Lure Modules in the nearby Pokestop or Gym to attract wild monsters around them. A major strategy could be attaching a Lure Module to a Pokestop or Gym with Cloudy and Windy Weather.

Another thing players can do is attach Incense and walk around that spot. This will stack their effects and drastically increase Togetic's spawn rate, further solidifying their chances of encountering a Shiny one.

Since Togekiss doesn't usually spawn in the wild, the best way to get its Shiny variant is by evolving a Shiny Togetic. This evolutionary process requires 100 Togetic Candy and a Sinnoh stone. Furthermore, evolving Togetic during the Pokemon GO Community Day or 5 hours afterward will provide Togekiss with an exclusive Charged Attack, Aura Sphere.

Togetic is also available for battle as a Pokemon GO Raid Boss, and players can encounter its Shiny variant during it. Unfortunately, Shiny Togetic won't appear as the Raid Boss. However, there is a chance that trainers will encounter a Shiny variant after successfully winning the Pokemon GO Raid. It's important to note that even if multiple players participate, only a few may have the opportunity to encounter a Shiny Togetic, while others may not.

To improve your chances of encountering Shiny Togetic during raid hours, try to gather Raid Passes. You can get them by spending 100 Pokecoins at the Pokemon GO store, visiting a gym or raid.

Using these strategies will ensure a Shiny Togetic and Shiny Togekiss encounter. The shiny odds aren't easy to catch up to; the more Togetic you encounter, the higher your chances of getting a shiny variant.

