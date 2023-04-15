Create

Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day: All Special Research tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 15, 2023 18:26 IST
A paid Special Research questline awaits with Togetic Community Day (Image via Pokemon GO)
A paid Special Research questline awaits with Togetic Community Day. (Image via Pokemon GO)

As April's Community Day goes live around the world in Pokemon GO, trainers can look forward to encountering Togetic, the Happiness Pokemon, in-game. For the duration of the event, the featured pocket monster will spawn frequently in the wild. The Community Day also brings special event bonuses, a featured move, Special Research tasks, and more.

Community Day events are excellent opportunities for trainers worldwide to come together and catch the featured pocket monster. The monthly occasion sees Pokemon with rarer spawn rates appear in the limelight, along with special in-person gym raids to entice players into stepping out together.

Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/en/post/commun… https://t.co/u9pBJJMvN2

Read on to find out all the available information regarding the Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day Special Research questline.

Special Research tasks and rewards for Togetic Community Day in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Togetic will have an increased spawn rate in the wild and appear frequently around the player character during this period.

This move never misses – so don’t miss your chance to gain a Togekiss that knows the Charged Attack Aura Sphere by evolving Togetic on #PokemonGOCommunityDay https://t.co/wAKcSHUu0s

An event-exclusive Special Research story is available to Pokemon GO players, and the ticket is priced at US$1 in the in-game shop. The tasks and rewards for the Spreading Cheer Special Research questline are as follows:

Spreading Cheer: Step 1 of 4

  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15x Poke Ball
  • Catch 15 Togetic - Togetic encounter
  • Make 5 Nice Throws - 20x Togepi Candy

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Togetic encounter, 1x Incense

Spreading Cheer: Step 2 of 4

  • Catch 15 Togetic - 30x Togepi Candy
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - Togetic encounter
  • Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 1500 XP, Togetic encounter, 1x Lure Module

Spreading Cheer: Step 3 of 4

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 50x Togepi Candy
  • Evolve 1 Togetic - 1x Lucky Egg
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
  • Rewards: 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Ball

Spreading Cheer: Step 4 of 4

  • Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Claim Reward! - 2x Golden Razz Berry
  • Claim Reward! - 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Togekiss encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Spread happiness with these Togetic-themed stickers!Get them from PokéStops or the in-game shop this #PokemonGOCommunityDaypokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/cwjEElR1pS

Players who are participating in the Togetic Community Day will be able to enjoy 50% less Trade Stardust cost and two Special Trades till 10 pm. They will also be able to enjoy 2x Catch Candy, 2x Catch Stardust, 1/4 egg hatch distance, and 3-hour Incense and Lure Module duration during the event.

Quick Links

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...