Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day: All Special Research tasks and rewards

As April's Community Day goes live around the world in Pokemon GO, trainers can look forward to encountering Togetic, the Happiness Pokemon, in-game. For the duration of the event, the featured pocket monster will spawn frequently in the wild. The Community Day also brings special event bonuses, a featured move, Special Research tasks, and more.
Community Day events are excellent opportunities for trainers worldwide to come together and catch the featured pocket monster. The monthly occasion sees Pokemon with rarer spawn rates appear in the limelight, along with special in-person gym raids to entice players into stepping out together.
Read on to find out all the available information regarding the Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day Special Research questline.
Special Research tasks and rewards for Togetic Community Day in Pokemon GO
The Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Togetic will have an increased spawn rate in the wild and appear frequently around the player character during this period.
An event-exclusive Special Research story is available to Pokemon GO players, and the ticket is priced at US$1 in the in-game shop. The tasks and rewards for the Spreading Cheer Special Research questline are as follows:
Spreading Cheer: Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15x Poke Ball
- Catch 15 Togetic - Togetic encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 20x Togepi Candy
Rewards: 2000x Stardust, Togetic encounter, 1x Incense
Spreading Cheer: Step 2 of 4
- Catch 15 Togetic - 30x Togepi Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - Togetic encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
Rewards: 1500 XP, Togetic encounter, 1x Lure Module
Spreading Cheer: Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 50x Togepi Candy
- Evolve 1 Togetic - 1x Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, 15x Ultra Ball
Spreading Cheer: Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Claim Reward! - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Claim Reward! - 3500 XP
Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Togekiss encounter, 3x Rare Candy
Players who are participating in the Togetic Community Day will be able to enjoy 50% less Trade Stardust cost and two Special Trades till 10 pm. They will also be able to enjoy 2x Catch Candy, 2x Catch Stardust, 1/4 egg hatch distance, and 3-hour Incense and Lure Module duration during the event.