Niantic announces Togetic as Pokemon GO April 2023 Community Day feature

The Pokemon GO rumor mill turned out to be true as Niantic recently revealed that Togetic would indeed be the next Community Day feature. The Happiness Pokemon will be in the limelight for April's monthly event, along with a special featured attack, event bonuses, additional Four-Star Raid details, and more.

March 2023's Community Day event was held this past weekend on Saturday, March 18, and featured Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke appearing more frequently in the wild. The occasion also saw Shiny Galarian Slowpoke's first appearance in Pokemon GO for lucky trainers to encounter.

Apart from the usual offerings of a Community Day event, this month's iteration also tweaked the evolution requirement of Galarian Slowpoke to entice players further to engage with the event. This article jots down all the available information regarding the April 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Togetic Community Day (April 2023): Schedule, featured attack, event bonuses, and more

The next iteration of the popular Pokemon GO Community Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, starting at 2 pm local time and running till 5 pm local time. During this period, trainers will come across Togetic with an increased spawn rate in the wild, and lucky players will encounter the shiny variant too.

Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!



Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay

Players who evolve Togetic during April 2023 Community Day or up to five hours afterward will be able to get their hands on a Togekiss that has the Charged Attack Aura Sphere in its moveset. Aura Sphere boasts 100 power for Trainer Battles and 90 power for Gyms and raids.

Similar to this month's event, trainers will be able to purchase a $1 ticket for a Togetic Community Day Special Research story, titled Spreading Cheer. They will also be able to complete event-themed Timed Research and Field Research to acquire all the rewards that will be on offer.

The event bonuses for the April 2023 Community Day are as follows:

Trainers will enjoy 2x Catch Candy.

Eggs placed in Incubators during the occasion will require 1/4th its normal Hatch Distance.

Trainers who are level 31 or above will enjoy 2x chance of acquiring Candy XL from catching Pocket Monsters.

Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours when activated during the Community Day event.

Trainers will be able to make one extra Special Trade for that day (This bonus will last until 10:00 pm local time).

Togepi may hatch from 2 km eggs obtained during the April Community hours, with an increased chance of appearing as shiny. (This bonus will last until 10 pm local time).

On April 15, 2023, Togetic will be appearing as the 4-star Raid boss from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. These raids will strictly be in-person with no Remote Raid Pass access. Upon successfully defeating the boss, Togetic will spawn around that particular Gym for half an hour.

