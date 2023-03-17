Which Pokemon is rumored to be featured in April 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO?

With March's Pokemon GO Community Day event taking place on March 18, 2023, and centering on Slowpoke, many players have turned their attention to the future. This has led them to speculate on what's to come in April's Community Day event.

While many trainers are wondering aloud, the Pokemon GO grassroots community group known as The Silph Road delivered a PSA on Reddit.

In the post, one of the community members stated that all the signs indicate that the featured Pokemon for April's Community Day will be Togetic to coincide with the Easter Holiday on April 9, 2023.

This PSA on The Silph Road Reddit hasn't been confirmed by the Pokemon GO developers at Niantic and should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism, like all rumors.

Breaking down a potential Togetic Community Day in April for Pokemon GO

The PSA posted via The Silph Road pointing to Pokemon GO's potential April Community Day (Image via u/associategrean/Reddit)

In addition to the PSA from The Silph Road, multiple other members of the Pokemon community have been able to reverberate the same rumors surrounding Togetic's alleged Community Day leak.

Prominent GO YouTuber JTValor outlined the slate for April and May's Community Day events. Meanwhile, users on Twitter pointed to an alleged Discord leak pointing to a datamined game code that indicates Togetic's time in the limelight during April's Community Day.

Sources used to confirm these rumors are dubious at best, but a Togetic-centered event would certainly fit the theme in April after the Easter Holiday.

According to the post on The Silph Road Reddit, since April's Community Day will allegedly focus on Togetic, trainers will want to be wary about stockpiling eggs from the upcoming Team GO Rocket involvement in the Let's GO! event.

This is because the April Community Day will likely result in reduced hatch distances. Moreover, Togepi may be included in the event's egg pool to give trainers additional opportunities to obtain Togetic or its shiny variant.

Since this is the case, players will want to be careful about their egg storage. This is to ensure that the Strange Eggs they collect during the Let's GO! event don't clog up inventory space and inhibit the ability to acquire eggs that could potentially hatch Togepi.

Obviously, the rumors pointing to Togepi and Togetic could be incorrect. However, the information at hand at least provides players with some foreknowledge to assist them in preparing for April's slate of events in Pokemon GO.

If the leaks and rumors prove to be true, Togetic's Community Day will likely garner plenty of attention from Pokemon GO's faithful.

Togetic is the first evolution of Togepi before evolving into Togekiss, which is a beloved creature with substantial applications in the PvE and PvP meta due to its respectable durability and Flying/Fairy typing. This makes Togekiss a great pick when dealing with Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type opponents in raids and PvP bouts.

