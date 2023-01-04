Pokemon GO Battle League: Exploring Master League PvP tier list (January 2023)

Pokemon GO's competitive PvP has multiple formats, and the top contenders in each league vary. The game has three leagues, with their own restrictions and rules: the Great League, Ultra League, and the Master League. While there are restrictions to the Great and Ultra Leagues, the Master League has no limits on the Combat Power of the fighters.

The Master League meta has remained fairly stable, but some new Pokemon tend to emerge as strong contenders. While exploring the tier list is an important strategy during these leagues, the most favorable ones to use are fighters with the highest caliber.

Tier lists provided by the community can be lengthy. This article takes a look at some of the best fighters on the current tier list for Pokemon GO Master League.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are listed in no particular order.

Dragonite, Zacian, and other top performers in the current Pokemon GO Master League (January 2023)

1) Melmetal

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Moves: Superpower and Rock Slide

Superpower and Rock Slide Weaknesses: Fire, Fighting, and Ground-types

Fire, Fighting, and Ground-types Resistances: Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-types

Melmetal is a Steel-type Pocket Monster with a lot of resistance and high defensive stats in Pokemon GO, making it hard to defeat. It is also a good counter for Dialga, which is important for teams in the Master League.

Since Melmetal can only use Thunder Shock as its Fast Move, it is important to choose effective Charged Moves. Rock Slide and Superpower are good Charged Move options with low energy costs and amazing type coverage in battles.

2) Lugia

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Aeroblast

Sky Attack and Aeroblast Weaknesses: Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice-type

Dark, Electric, Ghost, Rock, and Ice-type Resistances: Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Psychic-type

Lugia boasts bulk stats and powerful moves in Pokemon GO, making it a great option to use against strong opponents like Groudon and Mewtwo. With the assistance of its exclusive move Aeroblast, the Pocket Monster is a notable threat to its enemies.

You can easily use the Fast Move Dragon Tail and Sky Attack as Lugia’s primary Charged Move (it has STAB potential). Combining these lethal attacks with Aeroblast enhances the damage and provides an even stronger Pokemon GO Attack buff.

3) Dragonite

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Dragon Claw and Superpower

Dragon Claw and Superpower Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water

Dragonite is a strong choice for Pokemon GO's Master League and has become even more powerful with its access to the move Superpower. This allows it to defeat strong Steel-type foes like Melmetal and Dialga.

Currently ranked first on PvPoke, Dragonite’s move Dragon Breath is one of the best Fast Moves in the game. When paired with the Charged Move Dragon Claw, it delivers the same-type attack bonus (STAB) power and the ability to defeat other powerful Dragon-type creatures.

Using Superpower as its secondary Charged Move will fortify it against Steel-type fighters in Pokemon GO.

4) Dialga

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Iron Head and Draco Meteor

Iron Head and Draco Meteor Weaknesses: Fighting and Ground-type

Fighting and Ground-type Resistances: Poison, Grass, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type

Dialga is a strong and highly regarded Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Master League. It has a strong advantage because it is a Dragon-type creature that is not weak to either Fairy or Dragon-type attacks. It is best to use Dragon Breath as its Fast Move and Iron Head or Draco Meteor as its Charged Move.

Iron Head can be used frequently, but Draco Meteor boasts extreme power. There is a downside to Draco Meteor in Pokemon GO; using it may lower Dialga's Attack power due to the move’s nature of self-nerfing.

5) Giratina (Origin Forme)

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind

Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind Weaknesses: Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type

Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type Resistances: Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison, and Water-type

Giratina is a strong contender in the Master League and can be used effectively in either of its forms. However, Origin Forme has the potential to reach a slightly higher CP, which could be an advantage in Pokemon GO. Shadow Claw is the best Fast Move for both forms of Giratina.

If you have Origin Forme, consider using Shadow Ball and Ominous Wind as Charged Moves, while Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak are good choices for Altered Forme. Both forms are worth considering for the Pokemon GO Master League.

6) Mewtwo

Fast Move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Moves: Psystrike and Focus Blast

Psystrike and Focus Blast Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type

Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Resistances: Fighting and Psychic-type

Mewtwo is a popular choice in the Master League due to its high attacking stats and access to strong moves. Psycho Cut is a good choice for its Fast Move due to its energy generation.

Pystrike and Focus Blast are powerful Charged Moves that can be used effectively. Pystrike has the added benefit of STAB damage, while Focus Blast provides additional coverage during type-battles. These impressive moves make Mewtwo a lethal machine during battles.

7) Zekrom

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Crunch and Wild Charge

Crunch and Wild Charge Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type

Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type Resistances: Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type

Zekrom is a strong Pocket Monster in the Pokemon GO Master League due to its high attack stats and resistance to Steel-type creatures. It stands as a strong opponent against the likes of Lugia, Giratina (Origin Forme), Kyogre, and Metagross.

Dragon Breath is a great Fast Move for Zekrom due to its STAB damage. Crunch and Wild Charge are effective Charged moves that provide good coverage at a relatively low cost.

8) Zacian

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Moves: Play Rough and Close Combat

Play Rough and Close Combat Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type

Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type Resistances: Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Steel, and Water-type

Zacian has a proven record in the Pokemon GO Master League due to its high stats and CP, as well as its resistance and effectiveness against Dragon-type foes. Snarl is the best Fast Move for Zacian due to its energy generation. Play Rough and Close Combat are effective Charged Moves available in its arsenal.

Play Rough deals significant STAB damage in Pokemon GO, while Close Combat helps to counter Zacian's weakness to Steel-type attacks.

9) Togekiss

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Ancient Power and Flamethrower

Ancient Power and Flamethrower Weaknesses: Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type

Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Resistances: Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type

Togekiss is a good alternative to Zacian in the Master League due to its Fairy typing, which is effective against Dragon-type foes. However, it is vulnerable to Electric and Steel-type attacks in Pokemon GO.

Togekiss has access to Charm as its Fast Move with STAB potential. Ancient Power and Flamethrower are effective Charged Moves with additional coverage during type-battles.

10) Kyogre

Fast Move: Waterfall

Waterfall Charged Moves: Surf and Blizzard

Surf and Blizzard Weaknesses: Electric and Grass-type

Electric and Grass-type Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type

Despite not being the top fighter in the Pokemon GO Master League, Kyogre has high attacking stats and access to strong moves. This includes Ice-type attacks that are effective against Dragon-type foes.

Waterfall is the best Fast Move for Kyogre due to its high damage output and STAB potential in Pokemon GO. Kyogre also has access to the low-cost Charged Move Surf and Blizzard as a secondary option for additional coverage during battles.

11) Groudon

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Fire Punch and Earthquake

Fire Punch and Earthquake Weaknesses: Grass, Ice, and Water-type

Grass, Ice, and Water-type Resistances: Electric, Poison, and Rock-type

Groudon is a strong choice in the Pokemon GO Master League due to its high attack stats and access to powerful STAB moves. It excels against Steel-type Pocket Monsters such as Dialga, Metagross, and Melmetal.

Using Mud Shot as a Fast Move allows Groudon to access the strong Charged Moves Fire Punch and Earthquake. The Elite TM move Fire Punch is especially effective due to its low cost and potential to bait shields.

