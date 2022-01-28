Lugia weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

The mascot of Pokemon Silver and Ho-Oh's Generation II counterpart, Lugia, can be a force in Pokemon GO when it comes to battles.

Appearing occasionally as a 5-star raid boss as well as in PvP in Pokemon GO, Lugia's dual Psychic/Flying typing and Legendary status make it tough to beat without some preparation beforehand. Fortunately, Lugia has plenty of counterpicks that will work well in raids and PvP.

Different strategies work depending on whether trainers are encountering Lugia in a raid or the field of the Master League. However, sticking to its counterpicks will reduce headaches in the future when battling the Diving Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: Top counters to defeat Lugia

Mega Gengar can be one of the most powerful counters to Lugia in raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Lugia is weak to five different elemental types. Utilizing moves of these types will deal super effective damage, which is vital for tackling a Legendary Pokemon like Lugia.

If players match the Pokemon's type to a move of the same type, they'll also receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing damage output even more. Trainers battling Lugia will likely want to take all the benefits they can get to defeat the Legendary quickly and reap the rewards.

In total, Lugia is weak to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of Pokemon (including Mega Evolutions) and moves below that serve as excellent counterpicks for Lugia in particular:

Fast moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Thunder Fang (Electric-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Spark (Electric-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Charge moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Zap Cannon (Electric-type)

Weather Ball (Ice)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Manectric

Mega Ampharos

Mega Houndoom

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Abomasnow

Zekrom

Thundurus

Rampardos

Darkrai

Chandelure

Rhyperior

Weavile

Hoopa

Giratina

Galarian Darmanitan

Magnezone

Electivire

Raikou

Yveltal

Zapdos

Mamoswine

Terrakion

Luxray

Alolan Golem

In addition to this list, many more Pokemon can effectively counter Lugia in Pokemon GO with the right CP and stats. As long as they're utilizing moves that deal super effective damage, Lugia can be defeated even with the power boost that raid bosses receive.

