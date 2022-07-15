Groudon weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's competitive metagame revolving around the same three types: Steel, Ground, and Fairy, many trainers see lots of the same Pokemon.

However, some go above and beyond when building their battle teams to put off their competition. Enter one of Hoenn's Legendaries, Groudon.

While far from a bad Pokemon, Groudon's status as a Legendary Pokemon tends to leave it underutilized due to how hard it can be to obtain one. However, many Groudon enjoyers use this to their advantage by using their rare Legendaries in the game's competitive Master tier of the Battle League.

In the rare event that users experience Groudon in action, it may help to have a plan for it. Knowing the Pokemon's type, stats, and possible moveset can help them determine what build of Groudon they are dealing with in Pokemon GO, making it much easier to take it down.

Dealing with Groudon in Pokemon GO

Groudon as it appears in Pokemon GO (logo via Niantic)

Groudon is a pure Ground-type Pokemon. This is a better offensive type for it than a defensive one as the pure typing has the same amount of weaknesses and resistances.

Groudon resists Poison, Electric, and Rock-type attacks while being weak to Grass, Ice, and Water-type attacks.

As far as its stats go in Pokemon GO, it has an outstanding balance between all three stats, with all of them being over 200. However, Groudon's highest stat is its attack sitting at 270. This means it is more than capable of dishing out incredible damage while being able to tank a fair share of the blows.

This can make dealing with Groudon difficult, especially if the trainer is unprepared to encounter it. Its solid build means it may be worth sending in the team's dedicated defensive Pokemon to scout Groudon's moveset before making any offensive decisions. Knowing its moves is the key to defeating it.

Groudon has a wide movepool with Ground, Dragon, Fire, and Water-type moves. This can make it hard to plan around as it covers each of its weaknesses incredibly.

However, once gamers know what charged attack Groudon has in Pokemon GO, an attack strategy can be determined and acted upon.

Some notable Groudon counters include Kyogre, Galarian Darmanitan, and Zarude. Roserade works but is least encouraged due to being hit super-effectively by Groudon's Ground-type attacks.

A Pokemon with supercharged attacks that can be used faster than Groudon's appears to be the best strategy for defeating it.

While any Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO has the potential to be scary, the removal of abilities has truly hurt Groudon as it no longer has control over the battlefield, as it does in the main series. This leaves it open to powerful Water-type supercharged attacks that would leave it relatively unphased in the main series.s

Any powerful Water-type can make quick work of Groudon but be cautious when using Pokemon like Tentacruel and Roserade. Their secondary Poison typings leave them vulnerable to Groudon's powerful Ground-type attacks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far