Pokemon GO PvP rankings: Exploring best Pokemon for Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues

PvP battles in Pokemon GO are quite different from the usual Gym and Raid Battles. Players are only allowed to pick three Pokemon instead of six, and any of these three can be swapped at any point during the match. These battles generally require solid gameplay and strategies to win, and just having powerful monsters won't always be enough to secure a win.

Pokemon GO PvP is divided into three tiers based on the Combat Power of the in-game Pocket Monsters. Players' options are limited to 1500 CP and 2500 CP in the Great League and Ultra League respectively, while there is no limit in the Master League. Pokemon CP is calculated by analyzing Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats, with a greater bias towards the Attack stats of the game's meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Pokemon for Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues in Pokemon GO

Great League in Pokemon GO

Due to a low power cap, the Great League is the most popular tier in the Battle Leagues. It usually features more participation, since every trainer can play in this league. While there may be a CP limit, this doesn't stop beginners and casual players from enjoying the game's PvP mode. In this League, Pokemon GO players generally learn the ins and outs of the game's meta and typing match-ups.

Best Pokemon for the Great League

Diggersby

Galarian Stunfisk

Azumarill

Trevenant

Registeel

Walrein

Venusaur

Bastiodon

Skarmory

Altaria

Guzzlord

Umbreon

Swampert

Deoxys (Defense Forme)

Scrafty

Whiscash

Shadow Machamp

Ultra League in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers are required to strategize and create a strong team if they want to get somewhere in the Ultra League. The Ultra League is a mid-tier PvP competition and fighters with high-to-average stats are generally present in this League. However, with restrictions on the Pokemon you can select, you will need to prioritize the options with maximum capabilities. Given below are some of the best performers in the Ultra League.

Best Pokemon for the Ultra League

Nidoqueen

Swampert

Walrein

Registeel

Abomasnow

Giratina (Altered)

Cresselia

Cobalion

Talonflame

Trevenant

Obstagoon

Tapu Fini

Master League in Pokemon GO

Unlike the aforementioned Leagues, the Master League has no restrictions on Pokemon Combat Power, and trainers can use the strongest fighters from their rosters. Players should focus on creating an effective team composition to achieve long-term success. Since trainers can use Legendary Pokemon at their highest maximum CP and stats, the competition in this League is intense.

Even for Master League trainers, it may be difficult to determine which Pokemon to pick, so we have provided a list of some of the best fighters in the Master League.

Best Pokemon for Master League

Dragonite

Groudon

Palkia

Altered Form Giratina

Origin Form Giratina

Shadow Mewtwo

Yveltal

Zacian

Aria Form Meloetta

Gyarados

Ursaluna

Shadow Snorlax

Xerneas

Shadow Ho-Oh

Reshiram

Shadow Mamoswine

Therian Form Landorus

Garchomp

Melmetal

Zekrom

Kyogre

Togekiss

To make players' choices easier, this article has listed some of the best Pokemon to use in the best Great, Ultra, and Master League, if effectively used. These Pokemon range from average performers to meta powerhouses, but strategy also plays an important role as players rise through the Leagues.

