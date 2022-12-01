What is the best team for Great League Remix in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Pokemon GO's Great League Remix returns for the start of the 13th season of GO Battle League. This format has the same CP limit as Great League (1,500) but bans the top 20 Pokemon most used by players who have reached Ace rank or above.

Great League Remix starts on December 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm PT. It will end on December 8, 2022, at the same time.

Great League Remix is often a welcome sight for many Pokemon GO PvPers, as it shakes up the meta by removing the most popular picks from the previous season. In this light, trainers are forced to use Pokemon they traditionally wouldn't think of first, thereby opening up the versatility of potential battle teams.

While there's no perfect team for Great League Remix, it doesn't hurt to prepare a capable one based on the projections for the upcoming meta.

Guzzlord, Pelipper, and Shadow Electivire form the recommended team for Pokemon GO's Great League Remix in Season 13

Guzzlord should prove to be a great lead Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League Remix (Image via Niantic)

Season 13 of Pokemon GO PvP, also known as the Mystical Wishes update, has a full content schedule on the docket. Great League Remix is only the tip of the iceberg, and trainers will surely want to get plenty of practice before moving on to the rest of GO Battle League in Season 13.

While no team is flawless for Great League Remix, many Pokemon who have evaded this round of bans are exceptional in certain roles. As a recommended team, trainers may want to give Guzzlord, Pelipper, and Shadow Electivire a try.

Guzzlord was only recently released and can be tough to obtain at a CP of 1,500 or below. However, it should prove to be an excellent lead Pokemon to start one's team with. It has an incredibly high stamina stat, allowing it to soak up plenty of damage so trainers can save their shields for later use.

Furthermore, Guzzlord's Dark/Dragon typing gives it the ability to use hard-hitting moves like Dragon Tail, Brutal Swing, and Dragon Claw.

Pelipper may look goofy, but it can serve as a very effective switch in Pokemon GO. This extends to Great League Remix.

Pelipper can use Wing Attack and Weather Ball (Water) to cover many different type matchups, making it an improvement over Mantine. The Water/Flying-type Pokemon performs well as long as it's kept away from Electric-type opponents. It can counter plenty of teams in the remix meta, particularly those that utilize Regirock, Steelix, or Aurorus.

As a closer, Shadow Electivire is a risky but rewarding pick in Pokemon GO. When its opponent has depleted their shields, this Pokemon thrives in an offensive role, thanks to its high attack stat distribution and powerful moveset.

Moves like Thunder Shock and Wild Charge can devastate opponents. Trainers can also pick up moves like Ice Punch for an additional type advantage over certain foes.

Pokemon GO trainers will want to be very safe with how they use Shadow Electivire, in particular, as it doesn't have the durability that some closers have.

Instead of attempting to outlast its foes, Shadow Electivire is more efficient at laying on tons of damage to finish a battle before it draws itself out.

Poll : 0 votes