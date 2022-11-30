5 Season of Light highlights in Pokemon GO (2022)

Pokemon GO has maintained a long trend of releasing huge events to keep fans engaged throughout the years.

Since the launch of the game in 2016, the developers at Niantic have collaborated with The Pokemon Company to deliver several seasons of content. Following this tradition, Niantic's Season of Light also arrived with various events on the platform.

With the debut of the Legendary Nebula Pokemon, Cosmog, the Season of Light easily has a few of the best events to ever take place in the game.

This is the game's eighth season featuring big events and several unique elements in them. With 2022 coming to a cose in a few weeks, the Season of Light is almost at its end too. Below are a few of the best events that have been developed for said event.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A look at the best that Season of Light had to offer in Pokemon GO (2022)

1) Greedy Gluttons Event

In November 2022, Pokemon GO held the Greedy Gluttons event that marked the debut of Ultra Beast Guzzlord. It ran from November 9 to November 17, which provided enough time for interested players to fight the critter.

Running simultaneously with the Greedy Guzzlord event in Pokemon GO was a Team GO Rocket takeover event. It offered multiple cool rewards too, but without a doubt, Guzzlord's debut was undoubtedly one of the highlights during Season of Light.

2) Astral Eclipse Event

One of the major offerings in Pokemon GO was the Season of Light’s Astral Eclipse event. It had a lot to offer, with mega raids, new avatar items, fresh Special Research tasks, and Pokemon debuts.

The event started on November 23 and ran until November 28, featuring the launch of the legendary Sun Pokemon: Solgaleo and Moon Pokemon: Lunala. Players with Cosmoem could evolve the fighter into either of these two legendaries.

3) Elite Raids

During Season of Light, Pokemon GO came up with the Elite Raid feature on October 14. This new type featured immensely powerful Pokemon and the first one to appear as an Elite Raid boss was Unbound Hoopa.

This grabbed the entire community's attention instantly as it was a new take on the long-running raid feature of the game. Just a month later, in November, Pokemon GO developers came up with their second Elite Raid of 2022.

4) Dratini Community Day

On November 5, Pokemon GO Community Day featuring Dratini took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. During the Community Day Classic Event, players encountered Dratini more frequently in the wild, and could also encounter its shiny variant.

A major take was any Dragonair that evolved during it as the resulting Dragonite would perform the Charged Attack Draco Meteor by default for up to two hours after the event.

The Community Day also featured a number of event bonuses, including 3x Catch Stardust, Incense, Lure Modules, and surprises during snapshots taken during the event.

5) Safari Zone: Singapore

Pokemon GO Safari Zone: Singapore event was more of an occasion of happiness for players as they explored the Gardens by the Bay, located in the heart of Singapore.

The event featured several giveaways, photo opportunities, and many special rewards. It offered a brand new Shiny Pokemon's debut as Shiny Purrloin made its way to the platform, along with other themed critters in their shiny form.

Along with the Safari Zone: Singapore event, there was also a mini-event called Pokemon Air Adventures taking place. The mini-event didn't require a ticket, but many found it to be more interesting than the main show. This was due to the Mega Raid that took place as Mega Latias and Mega Latios appeared as the Mega Raid bosses in it.

