How to complete Greedy Gluttons Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is rocking this November with the Greedy Gluttons event, which marks the debut of Ultra Beast Guzzlord. The Greedy Gluttons event starts on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 am and ends on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. The players’ community is showing keen interest and excitement in fighting the ultra beast.

Alongside the new Greedy Guzzlord event in Pokemon GO, there is also a Team GO Rocket takeover event running simultaneously. While both of these events offer cool rewards, Guzzlord's debut is undoubtedly the highlight as its limited-time tasks offer trainers interesting rewards such as Poffins and a Snorlax encounter.

Before players participate in this event, it will help them to be aware of what tasks are required to complete it. Given below is everything that players need to know about the Pokemon GO Greedy Gluttons Timed Research Tasks as well as their rewards.

Greedy Gluttons Timed Research Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Although Pokemon GO fans are excited and keen to get their hands on the Ultra Beast Guzzlord, the latest Greedy Gluttons event may be a tiring one. The highly anticipated debut of Guzzlord is finally within the community's grasp and, since the event focuses on Pokemon with greedy and snacky habits, Snorlax, Mawhile, Swalot, and many others are also a part of it.

These events often have Timed Research Tasks for players to complete in order to claim unique and event-exclusive rewards, including rare encounters limited to that special event. Listed below is everything players will need to know about the Greedy Gluttons Timed Research tasks and the rewards provided for completing them:

Walking 1 km would reward 3 Nanab Berries

Walking 2 km would reward 7 Razz Berries

Walking 3 km would reward 7 Pinap Berries

Walking 4 km would reward a Snorlax Encounter

Walking 5 km would reward 5 Nanab Berries

Walking 6 km would reward 3 Golden Razz Berries

Walking 7 km would reward 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: Snorlax Encounter, x1 Poffin, 7000 experience

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



INCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCETokyo, JapanINCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME https://t.co/Hacbq2tnA1

Pokemon GO's developers have also informed the community that the highly anticipated Shiny Munchlax will also be making its debut alongside other previously revealed Shiny Pokemon on the Platform.

Furthermore, players can also get their hands on baby Pokemon through 7 KM Eggs alongside the chance to encounter Cherubi, Exeggcute, and Swirlix in the wild. Nevertheless, the major highlight would be the opportunity to complete Timed Research for special rewards.

Greedy Gluttons Field Research Tasks and rewards

There are also different event-exclusive Field Research Tasks and rewards available during the Pokemon GO Greedy Gluttons event:

Using 3 Berries to catch Pokemon for an Exeggcute, Cherubi, or Swirlix Encounter

Feeding Buddy Pokemon 15 times would reward 1,000 Stardust

Walking 1 km would reward 3 Razz Berries OR 2 Pinap Berries

These Field Research Tasks can be found when spinning PokeStops while the event is active and will be removed from the game once the event comes to an end. Players are advised to complete all the Timed and Field Research Tasks to obtain these rewards.

Poll : 0 votes