Pokemon GO November 7-13 (2022): Guzzlord debut, Community Day, Elite Raids, and more

A new face will grace the screens of Pokemon GO players as another week unfolds in the game.

One of the most anticipated Ultra Beasts, Guzzlord, is finally making its debut in the AR title. Along with that comes the return of Mega Gyarados, this week's Spotlight Hour, this month's Community Day, and much more.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



It is no secret that Pokemon GO has been a hugely successful venture for Niantic. Players loved the game's unique mechanics, which blended their real-life surroundings with Pocket Monsters.

Over the years, the developers have constantly pushed out new content and updates to sustain the hype surrounding the game.

There's a lot to experience this week in Pokemon GO, and listed below are the major highlights.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Greedy Gluttons

The blog post announcing the Greedy Gluttons event highlights the emergence of the Ultra Beast Guzzlord from Ultra Wormholes all over the world. It also mentions heavy hitters like Lickitung, Snorlax, and Mega Gyarados.

The event is set to begin on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 am local time and will run until November 17, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. This gives players plenty of time to get their mittens on the new Ultra Beast in five-star raids.

From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!



From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!

The raid lineup during the event is as follows:

One-star raids: Mankey, Swinub, Spoink, Tepig

Mankey, Swinub, Spoink, Tepig Three-star raids: Snorlax, Mawile, Swalot, Sharpedo

Snorlax, Mawile, Swalot, Sharpedo Five-star raids: Guzzlord

Guzzlord Mega raids: Mega Gyarados

The event bonus will see 1/2 Hatch Distance for the first three eggs hatched during Greedy Gluttons using the Pokemon GO Egg hatching widget available on iOS and Android devices.

2) Elite Raids

The second schedule for Elite Raids in Pokemon GO has been revealed. They will be held on November 13, 2022, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time.

The first was a huge hit among the community, although many players were upset about the late announcement.

The official Twitter handle of Pokemon GO Japan recently shared this week's schedule for the game. The post confirmed that Hoopa Unbound will once again appear in Elite Raids.

The special raids are a new, challenging variety added to the game. Niantic explained that they appear in the form of special Raid Eggs that need 24 hours to hatch. Once a Raid Egg has hatched, a Raid Boss will appear for 30 minutes.

Players must keep in mind that Elite Raid Bosses can only be fought in person.

3) Spotlight Hour and Community Day

This week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. It will feature Croagunk.

The Pokemon will appear with a higher spawn rate in the wild than usual, and players will receive 2x XP for catching critters during the event. To learn more, readers can check out this article.

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 8, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Croagunk appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 8, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Croagunk appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/jQDt8HYXF5

November's Community Day in Pokemon GO is scheduled to take place on November 12, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During this period, Teddiursa will be appearing frequently in the wild. The event also marks the debut of Ursaluna.

Players can get their hands on the Peat Pokemon by evolving Ursaring (Teddiursa's Evolution) during a special full moon.

Ursaluna evolved during the event or up to two hours after will know the Charged Attack High Horsepower.

4) Raid Hour and GO Battle League

The GO Battle League features the following for the week:

November 3-10

Ultra League

Willpower Cup

November 10-17

Ultra League

Ultra Premier

This week's Raid Hour falls on Wednesday, November 7, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This is when Guzzlord will be appearing in raids.

Those looking for the Pokemon's weaknesses and the best counters against it can check out this article.

