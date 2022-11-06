Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour November 8: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO makes for an excellent opportunity for players to catch the featured critter, and another one is upon us. November's iteration began with Duskull being featured last week. This week's limelight will fall upon the "Toxic Mouth Pokemon" Croagunk.

Niantic has constantly tried to make its popular AR title more exciting and enjoyable for its large player base by introducing new pocket monsters and various events. Be it seasonal celebrations, commemorations, or Safari Zones, there's always something or the other live on Pokemon GO for fans to enjoy.

Croagunk will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on November 8

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, November 8, between 6 pm and 7 pm local time, which will allow players worldwide to take part in the event. It will shine a light on Croagunk, a dual-type Poison/Fighting Pokemon that was introduced back in Generation IV. It will be appearing more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event.

Players can further evolve Croagunk into Toxicroak, and will require 50 candy to do so. The latter is a formidable Pokemon to have in your corner, with Counter and Dynamic Punch being the perfect moveset combination for it. The upcoming Spotlight Hour is the perfect time for fans to gather the required amount of candy to evolve their best catch.

During the 60 minutes, lucky players will also have the chance to encounter the shiny variant of Croagunk, which sports a slight greenish tinge instead of the normal blue. They can also evolve a Shiny Croagunk to get their hands on a Shiny Toxicroak.

The event bonus for this week's Spotlight Hour is 2x Catch XP, which means players are advised to catch as many of the featured Pokemon as possible. They can further increase their gain by utilizing Incense to increase spawn rate, and Lucky Eggs to increase XP earned over a short period of time.

Along with this, they should make sure that they have a sufficient number of Poke Balls and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box to best prepare for the event. They should also stock up on Pinap Berries to maximize the amount of candy earned.

The Season of Light celebrations is currently live in Pokemon GO and will last until the end of this month. Under its broad umbrella, fans can jump in today to participate in GO Battle Day: Miltank.

Yesterday saw the much-awaited Dratini Community Day Classic, followed by the mysterious appearance of gold PokeStops around the map in Pokemon GO.

