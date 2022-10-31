When is Guzzlord coming to Pokemon GO? Release date and more

Pokemon GO's Season of Light event continues, with more updates coming soon. One of these is the upcoming introduction of the Ultra Beast Guzzlord to the augmented reality (AR) game. Developer Niantic has revealed that the unique Pokemon is coming soon in the form of Raid Battles.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight?Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. ⬇️ https://t.co/LdHgh7bVZ7

Guzzlord will make its debut on November 8, 2022 and will be available until November 23. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Guzzlord is coming as a Raid monster in Pokemon GO next month

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers...



pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world!What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world! What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You’ll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers... pokemongolive.com/post/halloween… https://t.co/2uPGV7j5Zr

Guzlord's Raids will start and end at 10 AM on the first and last day. Raid Hours, meanwhile, will be hosted on November 9 and 16 at 6 PM and 7 PM local time respectively. But what exactly is a Raid?

Raid Battles occur when a Boss Pokemon takes over a Gym. Your goal is to defeat this powerful creature alongside other players. If you and your fellow Trainers are successful, you’ll be rewarded with special items and a chance at catching the "Raid boss".

Raid Battles aren’t your typical Gym Battle either; your opponent is more difficult to defeat than most normal monsters. Raids also have 4 tiers of difficulty: tier one, tier three, tier five, and Mega Raids. The higher the difficulty, the stronger the Raid Boss and the more players you’ll need in order to succeed. Note that Guzzlord will be featured at tier five.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTON



Our analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTONOur analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. https://t.co/taMZysV4os

Raid Hours, on the other hand, are similar but held for a brief time period. These are hour-long global events during which one particular monster (or a group of them) appears more frequently in Raids. These typically feature new, rare, Legendary, or Mythical Pokemon as Raid Bosses. Sometimes they can spawn with exclusive moves.

Niantic confirmed the arrival of the Ultra Beast codenamed "UB-05 Glutton" last month in September 2022. The video featured other Ultra Beasts like Buzzwole and Celesteela. It ends with a look at Guzzlord and the number 11 - clearly hinting at a November release which has now been confirmed.

Given that Guzzlord is essentially a Mythical monster, capturing it should make for a powerful addition to your party.

Is Pokemon GO still worth checking out?

Given the plethora of support from the developers and the active community participating in events, the answer is yes. Here's an overview of the game's features:

Catch new monsters: Use a variety of Pokeballs to throw and catch the unique creatures encountered in real-time. You can also collect them by hatching Eggs and trading with other Trainers.

Explore your surrundings: Due to its AR nature, players can step ino an imersive monster catching experience as the app uses GPS tracking to keep track of the player and Pokemon encountered.

Items for Your Adventure: Spin Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms to receive items that will help you on your journey. These can include pokeballs, berries, evolution items, and more.

PvE and PvP: Players will get the chance to catch rare monsters in raids, but they can also battle other players in online battles.

The worldwide phenomenon is available on Android and iOS devices

