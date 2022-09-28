Pokemon Go lifetime revenue hits $4.5bn: Exploring why the game is still popular 6 years on

Niantic has just announced that its mobile gaming sensation Pokemon Go has earned a lifetime revenue of $4.5 billion. With the release of this news, it may help to look back on some defining moments in the game's history to see why it has stayed so relevant.

As many gamers know, the lifespan of a modern online video game typically ranges from a year to a few months. However, Niantic's geocaching experience has been going strong for over six years now. Due to recent updates, the game does not show signs of losing its playerbase anytime soon.

But why is this the case? Many contributing factors have led to the long life of Pokemon Go. Taking the time to reflect on some of the experience's shining moments can bring a fresh outlook and appreciation to the free-to-play title and even inspire some potential game developers of the future.

The best of Pokemon Go: Why the Niantic title is still going strong after 6 years

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to note when looking at the contributing factors to Pokemon Go's success is its wide appeal to multiple audiences. With Pokemon being the world's highest-grossing media franchise, people will be hard-pressed to find someone who is not aware of the franchise in one way or another.

The target demographic of physically active people, Pokemon fans, and smartphone users helps cast a wide net over potential players. This has been one of the most apparent reasons why the game is so popular. After all, accessibility means everything in the gaming world.

The year in which Pokemon Go brought in the most profit was 2020. At a time when players could not leave their homes due to the pandemic, dedicated users would buy in-game items like Incenses and Lure Modules to bring the wild Pokemon to them. Consequently, this brought in over 900 million dollars.

The game also receives frequent content updates, providing even the most hardcore players with a fresh experience every few weeks. In the fall of 2021, Niantic introduced waves of these content updates known as "Seasons." This would be the format Niantic would follow even today.

Each of these Seasons garnered a lot of hype among the playerbase in the days following its release. YouTubers created content expressing their hopes and speculations for the new wave of content, bringing more fresh eyes to the game and thus increasing its player count.

The constant stream of new cosmetics, events, and new Legendary Pokemon to battle against and catch, as well as its evergrowing competitive scene, has done wonders for its profits and player count. With more Pokemon coming to the mobile title every month, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Niantic is constantly improving Pokemon Go's content. With all of the new updates that have come to it over the years, the game's ability to remain relevant should not come as a surprise. All in-game items, event passes, and cosmetics have significantly contributed to its large profit count, which is bound to expand further.

