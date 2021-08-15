What do Mossy Lures attract in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO allows players to use Lure Modules to attract specific types of Pokemon to their location.

There are several different types of Lure Modules within Pokemon GO that can be placed at a PokeStop. These are the generic Lure Module, Glacial, Magnetic, Rainy, and Mossy.

The Mossy Lure Module is one of the most popular Lure Modules in Pokemon GO currently. The in-game description states it is a "natural" Lure Module that attracts more Pokemon than usual in 30 minutes and can cause Evolution.

Pokemon GO: What does the Mossy Lure Module attract?

As the name implies, the Mossy Lure Module attracts a variety of Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Simply get near a PokeStop, place a Mossy Lure Module within, and wait for the Pokemon to appear.

It specifically attracts Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokemon to it. It also allows Eevee to evolve into Leafeon when the user is near a PokeStop that has an active Mossy Lure Module.

Players can purchase this in the Pokemon GO shop for 200 PokeCoins. It will also be rewarded upon leveling up or through certain in-game challenges throughout the year.

The following Pokemon currently have increased spawn rates around the Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon GO as of August 2021.

Oddish

Bellsprout

Venonat

Tangela

Eevee

Sudowoodo

Hoppip

Yanma

Roselia

Cherubi

Here are all of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO that once had increased spawn rates near a Mossy Lure Module. They were removed from this Lure's rotation, but could make a comeback.

Butterfree

Beedrill

Exeggcute

Scyther

Shuckle

Gulpin

Combee

How to place a Lure Module in Pokemon GO

After knowing which Pokemon spawns more frequently near a Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon GO, players will need to learn how to place one and take advantage of it.

Players need to stand near a PokeStop so that they are able to spin it and claim the rewards. At this distance, they can place a Lure Module within this location. Tap on the PokeStop to see a small pink Lure button above the spinnable circle.

Players can select any Lure Module, including the Mossy one. After confirming their Lure selection, players will see a change in PokeStop's appearance on the map. Other Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to notice the difference.

