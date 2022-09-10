Pokemon Go Research Breakthroughs: Who will be available in October and November

With the new Season of Light finally here, Pokemon GO's player base has taken to the app to take in the season's wave of early content. While most are fixated on the Deoxys raids or the Psychic Spectacular event, many are looking to what Niantic has in store for the game in the coming months.

While a lot is still unknown about most of Niantic's plans for the mobile game in the near future, some crucial information has just been dropped regarding Research Breakthroughs. As many users know, these breakthroughs grant them a bevy of useful items and an encounter with a special Pokemon.

These Pokemon typically change whenever a new month comes to Pokemon GO. Knowing this can be helpful for most gamers to know who they can expect to encounter from their Research Breakthroughs.

These Pokemon could be very useful for completing their Pokedex or may even have utility in battle.

Pokemon GO's next Research Breakthrough picks: Niantic's plans for near future

Shedinja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon to come to future Research Breakthroughs is Shedinja. Players can expect it to inhabit their Research Breakthrough packages starting in October.

Many players have desperately been awaiting the return of this Pokemon they miss out on due to its seasonal appearances.

While it is not hard to come by in the main series due to its obscure acquisition method, Niantic has implemented it much differently in their mobile game. Users could get this creature in the main series by having a spare Poke Ball and an empty space in their party upon evolving their Nincada.

In these games, Shedinja has the unique quirk of having an HP stat of 1, no matter what gamers choose to do. This has resulted in Shedinja being incredibly weak in Pokemon Go.

While this Pokemon is useless in the game's competitive Battle League, it does fill a slot in their Pokedex, making it worth the effort to get.

Starmie as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting in November, players can find Starmie via Research Breakthrough packages. This is a Pokemon every long-time fan of the franchise is well aware of, be using one on their team or if they were introduced to it through the anime, thanks to its most prominent position on Misty's team.

Starmie is usually the first creature users think of when Water and Psychic-type Pokemon come up, thanks to its popularity. Having an evolved Pokemon available through such an easy method as Research Breakthroughs can save them lots of time thanks to them no longer needing to catch multiple Staryu to get one.

While Starmie is far from meta in Pokemon GO, it can still be used in Raid Battles and Gym Attacks. However, this Pokemon is much better for newer gamers who may not have access to better Water-types like Gyarados or Swampert.

Nonetheless, very good Research Breakthrough Pokemon for battlers and collectors alike are available.

