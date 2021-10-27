Shedinja may return to Pokemon GO next year

With Pokemon GO's Halloween Season in full swing, many players are anticipating the return of everyone's favorite shedded cicada shell, Shedinja.

Shedinja is a Pokemon with a very unique gimmick of being the worst team member to use in any battle. This is due to Shedinja being the only Pokemon in the franchise to only have one hit point. In the main series, Shedinja is granted its exclusive ability Wonder Guard that only allows it to take damage from super effective attacks as well as passive damage like Poison, Stealth Rocks, or Spikes.

In Pokemon GO, however, abilities are not present yet and Shedinja still has only one point of health. Shedinja also only has a maximum combat power of 445 meaning that it is not eligible for any tier in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Players are still asking for the opportunity to obtain Shedinja due to the fact that it is yet another page to fill in the Pokedex.

Pokemon GO: When is Shedninja coming back?

Shedinja as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While Shedinja is not currently in Pokemon GO at the time of writing, this does not mean Shedinja will never return. Shedinja previously made an appearance in October 2020 and May 2020, so Niantic has not forgotten about this Pokemon entirely.

However, Niantic is yet to add Shedinja's shiny form to the game. This means that Shedinja will most likely receive this shiny variant the next time it returns. If Shedinja does make a return to Pokemon GO in the near future, it will most likely be in the form of a special research reward with the chance of appearing in its shiny variant.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is currently known that Shedinja will not be returning throughout the remainder of October as well as the entirety of November, there are a few different opportunities for Shedinja to make a comeback. May 2022 might be the next time players see Shedinja again in Pokemon GO.

Due to cicadas (the bug that Shedinja is based off of) emerging from their burrows in the late spring to early summer, May is the most opportune time for Shedinja to make a comeback to Pokemon GO as well as perhaps a Nincada Community Day. The emergence of cicadas is often seen as a celebration in some countries so this is not a farfetched thought.

Edited by Siddharth Satish