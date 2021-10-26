Top 5 Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO's Halloween event

There are several spooky Pokemon roaming about the wild in Pokemon GO for Halloween, some of which will be great to add to any team.

Currently, Pokemon GO is in the second part of Halloween Mischief, titled Ghoulish Pals. The previous part, titled Creepy Companions, allowed the trainer to catch plenty of unique Pokemon, including the Galarian version of Slowking. Rest assured, there are definitely valuable Pokemon to catch in this second part as well.

Which Pokemon should trainers try to catch during Ghoulish Pals?

5) Shuppet

Shuppet can be found on Mt. Pyre in the Hoenn Region (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While it lags behind many other Ghost-types, Shuppet isn’t the worst Pokemon to catch. Its evolution, Banette, gets access to Dazzling Gleam. With this move, it demolishes strong Fighting-types like Machamp and Conkeldurr.

4) Halloween Mischief Piplup

Piplup evolves into Prinplup and then Empoleon afterwards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Any Pokemon with access to Hydro Cannon is good. When Piplup evolves into Empoleon, it gets a very nice stat spread. Its 210 Attack can certainly do damage, but it’s combined with a strong set of defenses, making it a valuable Pokemon.

3) Phantump

Phantump can evolve into Trevenant for free through trading (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon is making its debut into Pokemon GO through this event. What makes it so great to catch is that Trevenant is dominating the Great League at the moment. PvPoke has this Pokemon only behind Galarian Stunfisk in its rankings.

2) Litwick

Litwick evolves into Chandelure, a top tier Raid counter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It can’t be stressed enough how much newer players should get this Pokemon. Of course, a new player isn’t going to have access to legendaries, Mega evolutions, or the stronger Shadow Pokemon. Chandelure is a top-tier Ghost-type attacker, though, that doesn’t require too much investment.

1) Gastly

It isn’t very often that trainers have a chance to catch Pokemon as strong as this in the wild. Once Gastly evolves into Gengar, though, it demolishes Raid bosses and GO Battle League opponents at the same time. If anyone has Mega Gengar energy from Creepy Companions, they can also create an even more powerful threat.

