Pokemon Go Bonus Raid battles: Unique four-star clashes to follow September 2022 Community Day 

With the news of Pokemon Go's September 2022 Community Day right around the corner, many players are gearing up for the chance to get their hands on a Shiny Roggenrola, the Spotlight Pokemon for the event. However, an activity many players are overlooking is the new event-exclusive Four-Star Raid Battles.

Though Niantic has experimented with this concept during the recent iterations of the event, many players simply overlooked these challenges. Given that the Pokemon of interest for these Raid Battles are the middle evolution of the Spotlight Pokemon, many players do not see them as being worth the effort.

What many may not know about these Raid Battles is that they provide players with a very useful buff throughout a small duration. But what about these Raids are truly beneficial? What if one decides to partake in these battles? What are some things they should be prepared for when they challenge one?

Analyzing the Four-Star Boldore Raid Boss in Pokemon Go

Official artwork for the upcoming Roggenrola Community Day (Image via Niantic)

Players who complete one of these Four-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Go will be given the benefit of an increased spawn rate of the Spotlight Pokemon, Roggenrola, around the spot at which the Raid took place. When used in conjunction with Lure Modules and Incenses, this can be gamechanging.

Given the odds of a Shiny Roggenrola spawning in Pokemon Go during the event being around 1 in 25, players who take the extra step to max out the spawn rate around these Gyms will be indirectly increasing the chances of finding a Shiny Pokemon. This is due to RNG rolling more when one Roggenrola spawns.

This buff will only last for half an hour and will cover a 300 meter radius around the location at which the Raid took place. However, it is a misconception that doing this directly increases the chances of a Shiny Pokemon spawning. This is not the case as it only decreases the amount of time for one to spawn due to the quantity.

For players looking forward to challenging the Raid Boss Boldore that will be spawning, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind. First, Boldore is a pure Rock-type Pokemon. This means that it has many weaknesses with the most common of all being Fighting and Water; Grass, Steel, and Ground moves work as well.

Boldore is a non-evolved Pokemon, which means its stats will not be up to snuff with other Raid Bosses. With this in mind, groups of two should have no problem taking this boss down. However, in typical Rock-type fashion, Boldore can be quite bulky, so players are going to need to use their best teams to take it down quickly.

Luckily, there are some great creatures that can be obtained in Pokemon Go to make this battle incredibly easy; one of these is Zarude. Players could receive one for free by completing the "Search for Zarude!" quest line, but this has long since passed, which is unfortunate for newer players.

Overall, the new Four-Star Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go players can take on during this event are not just a fun activity to complete with friends. These can often be vital resources for players looking to stock up on Shiny Pokemon. With this in mind, players should look to complete one when they are available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan