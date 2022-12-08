How to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO in December 2022

Catching a Mew and a Mewtwo in Pokemon GO is the stuff that trainers' dreams are made of. The Mythical and Legendary Pocket Monsters duo are some of the most elusive critters to come across and catch. While it is not possible to find the former, barring an early Special Research Story, the latter can be caught by players in December 2022, provided they are willing to put in the effort.

Introduced back in Generation 1, Mewtwo is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon that was artificially created through genetic experiments done on Mew and its DNA. The beast is one of the most powerful pocket monsters around and any trainer will want to have it in their battle party.

While usually Niantic brings such Legendary Pokemon as Raid bosses, players will be able to catch Mewtwo through a different method in December 2022.

Players can catch a Mewtwo by defeating Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Team GO Rocket boss Giovanni usually has the powerful shadow variant of a Legendary Pocket Monster on his team as his third Pokemon. If trainers are able to defeat all three critters of Giovanni, they get a chance to catch the said Legendary Pokemon.

Earlier last month, Niantic replaced the final pocket monster in Giovanni's line-up in Pokemon GO during the Team GO Rocket takeover event where Shadow Mewtwo was added to the fray. The official blurb for the event as mentioned in the developer's announcement is as follows:

"Save Shadow Mewtwo! Giovanni’s greed and ambition knows no limits, and this time his machinations include using Shadow Mewtwo!"

Pokemon GO trainers need to follow the steps below to have a chance to catch Mewtwo:

First and foremost, players need to get their hands on a Team Rocket Radar. It can either be bought from the in-game shop in exchange for 200 PokeCoins or procured from six Mysterious Components, dropped by defeated Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Upon equipping the Team Rocket Radar, players will be able to encounter one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, namely Arlo, Sierra or Cliff. They can be either found at occupied PokeStops or in the Team GO Rocket hot air balloons. Do keep in mind that Leaders will only spawn when the radar is equipped and players will need three Team Rocket Radars to come across each of them.

Check out the Giovanni Special Research that is currently live in Pokemon. Upon completing all the objectives, you will get your hands on the Super Rocket Radar. This will help players find out Giovanni.

Giovanni can be encountered both around the map at PokeStops and in hot air balloons. In the former option, players have a chance to encounter decoy Team GO Rocket Grunts.

Given that Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokemon, Pocket Monsters with Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type moves are the best bet for players. Trainers can consider Hydreigon, Darkrai, Chandelure and Gengar for the battle. Interested readers can check out Giovanni's weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO in this article.

