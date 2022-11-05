Can Dragonite be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

With every new month in Pokemon GO comes a new wave of Raid Bosses that players can challenge to earn powerful new team members.

While some trainers are satisfied with just having the page in the Pokedex filled, others try to go the extra mile to find their shiny forms.

Shiny Pokemon became the talk of the community when they were introduced in the second generation. Once trainers discovered that rare color swaps weren't exclusive to Lake of Rage's red Gyarados, they sought out these Pokemon variants. These creatures have been a franchise staple ever since.

Unlike the main series, Niantic is known for being a bit stingy with its shiny forms. Rather than releasing these Pokemon when the respective standard variant debuts, the company often reserves them to coincide with events like holidays or Community Days.

So what of the original Dragon-type Pokemon, Dragonite? Does it have a shiny form in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dragonite is available in Pokemon GO, but it cannot be found in the wild on its own

Lucky players will be able to find Dragonite's shiny form in Pokemon GO. However, its presence in the game is a bit more complicated.

Much like Haunter, trainers cannot find Dragonite's shiny variant in the wild. Instead, they will need to capture one of its pre-evolved forms in their shiny variants and evolve it.

This can be a bit difficult to do since Dragon-type Pokemon aren't exactly the most common creatures to find in Pokemon GO. While there is a way to increase the chances of one spawning, it is outside the trainer's control.

Local weather can provide helpful insight into what can spawn in an area. Much like the main series, certain creatures have a higher chance of spawning in certain conditions.

Dragon-type Pokemon, like Dragonite and its pre-evolutions, have the highest chance of spawning in windy weather. This type of weather may be more common in the northern hemisphere as it is currently experiencing the autumn season.

To have the best chance of catching a shiny Dragonite or any of its pre-evolved forms, it would be best to wait until 2:00 pm local time.

This is when today's Community Day Classic will begin in Pokemon GO. The event will run until 5:00 pm local time. It will drastically increase Dratini's spawn rate.

In standard Community Day fashion, this event will also grant players an increased chance to find shiny Dratini in the wild. This may be the only chance many players get to catch the rare variant of this valuable Pokemon, so it's best not to miss it.

Of course, there are things trainers can do to prepare for the occurrence. Stocking up on Incense and Lure Modules for the event is always a great idea. These items can be found in Pokestop photo disks or purchased from the shop.

While they are at the shop, Pokemon GO players may want to consider purchasing a special research ticket if they intend on grinding out the event.

