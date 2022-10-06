Pokemon GO Togetic Raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, & more

Pokemon GO has everything set for the upcoming Evolving Stars event. With Togetic as a 3-star Raid Boss, Niantic, the game's developers, also have different Pocket Monsters as bosses in other one, three, and 5-star Raids on the platform. Togetic is a dual Fairy/Flying type fighter with a maximum Combat Power of 1931, which increases to 12936 Combat Power as a 3-star Raid Boss.

Togetic is known as a being of good fortune and if a trainer of a pure heart is spotted by this creature, it appears and shares the happiness along the way. It is the second evolution of Togepi, which came to the limelight as Misty’s Pokemon. Additionally, Togetic can further evolve into a Togekiss.

Pokemon GO developers have provided an opportunity for everyone to capture this amazing fighter with the upcoming Evolving Stars event. Although it is a 3-star Raid Boss, you can still beat and capture it in solo play.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

3-star Raid Boss Togetic's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Dual Fairy and Flying-type Togetic is weak to five different types of moves in Pokemon GO. Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks deal 160% damage directly to the fighter. These moves have a type-advantage against Togetic.

Once you know which attacks hit it the most, you won’t have to be as wary of this Pokemon. Despite its original CP boost as a Raid Boss, it still gets notable damage with the type-weakness and can certainly be conquered by a solo player.

Togetic’s resistances in Pokemon GO

Togetic as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it is weak to the aforementioned five types, it resists some of the other types fairly well. Pocket monsters that are proficient in Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type attacks are easily resisted by Togetic.

Dark and Grass-type attacks deal the least damage with 62.5% resistance, whereas Dragon, Fighting, Ground, and Bug-type attack only deal 39.1% damage to this fighter in Pokemon GO. Avoiding these types of moves is the best path to action for players while dealing with Togetic.

Best Togetic counters in Pokemon GO

Players can easily bag a solo win against Togetic with proper knowledge and analysis of its weaknesses and resistance. All you have to do is prepare a roster of the highest level Pokemon that are proficient in its weak areas and use less of the moves that Togetic resists.

Any creature that uses the same class of attack as its type will grant the player the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This will provide extra damage to Togetic as it is weak to that specific type of moveset. Using any of its weaknesses will deal heavy bulk damage to it and increase the chances of winning.

Below is a list of monsters that can come forth to fight and win against Togetic as a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. This list consists of non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that are able to take down Togetic with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Charge Beam and Wild Charge Nihilego: Acid and Sludge Bomb

Acid and Sludge Bomb Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Metal Claw and Iron Head Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

After winning against Togetic in the 3-Star Raid of Pokemon GO Evolving Stars event, the chance for you to capture it will come as it faints. It also has a Shiny variant available, and there is a decent chance of that version coming out after defeating the Pokemon.

