Pokemon GO October Field Research: Tasks, encounters, rewards, and more

A new month has arrived in Pokemon GO, and with it comes new Field Research excitement for the game's fans.

The Season of Light continues, and trainers will have plenty to do while carrying out research tasks for Professor Willow. They will certainly be compensated for their time.

Beginning October 1, 2022, and lasting until October 31, 2022, new Field Research tasks will be available to undertake, complete with their own unique rewards.

Upon completing research breakthroughs, players may encounter the oft-obscure Shedinja. For the first time, the creature's shiny form will also be available, which will undoubtedly delight shiny hunters. However, the Shed Pokemon is only the tip of the figurative iceberg for what awaits Pokemon GO lovers this month.

What to expect from Pokemon GO's Field Research in October 2022

Professor Willow never has a shortage of tasks and rewards to dole out each month (Image via Niantic)

Like the previous months of the year, October's Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO are divided into different categories.

Research quests are divided between catching Pokemon, throwing Pokeballs, battling in PvP/PvE arenas, interactions with your buddy and in-game friends, and miscellaneous tasks that don't fit into a given category.

While Shedinja is the main reason why trainers want to complete research breakthroughs in Pokemon GO, those who complete one will also receive a free incense item. This incense acquisition is limited to one per month, but it's undoubtedly a welcome addition.

Pokemon Capture Tasks/Rewards

Catch Ten Normal-type Pokemon - Ten Pidgeot Mega Energy

- Ten Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch Ten Water-type Pokemon - Ten Blastoise Mega Energy

- Ten Blastoise Mega Energy Catch Five Pokemon - Zubat, Teddiursa, Woobat encounters

- Zubat, Teddiursa, Woobat encounters Use Five Nanab Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - Poochyena and Houndour encounters

- Poochyena and Houndour encounters Catch Five Pokemon with a Weather Boost - Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, Snover encounters

- Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, Snover encounters Catch Seven Pokemon - Magikarp encounter

- Magikarp encounter Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon - Bagon and Dratini encounters

- Bagon and Dratini encounters Catch Three Ghost-type Pokemon Gastly encounter

Pokeball Throwing Tasks/Rewards

Make Three Excellent Throws in a Row - Gible encounter

- Gible encounter Make Three Great Throws - Lileep, Anorith, Snubble encounters

- Lileep, Anorith, Snubble encounters Make Three Great Throws in a Row - Onix encounter

- Onix encounter Make Five Great Curveball Throws in a Row - Spinda encounter (Fur Pattern #3)

- Spinda encounter (Fur Pattern #3) Make Five Nice Throws - Dunsparce encounter

- Dunsparce encounter Make Three Excellent Throws - Beedrill encounter

Battle Tasks/Rewards

Win a Raid - Inkay encounter

- Inkay encounter Win a 3-Star or Higher Raid - Kabuto and Omanyte encounters

- Kabuto and Omanyte encounters Win Five Raids - Aerodactyl encounter

- Aerodactyl encounter Battle in the Pokemon GO Battle League Ariados encounter

Buddy Pokemon and Friendship Tasks/Rewards

Send Three Gifts to Friends - Ekans encounter

- Ekans encounter Battle Alongside Your Buddy While It's Adventuring With You - Misdreavus encounter

- Misdreavus encounter Earn Two Candies Walking With Your Buddy - Bunnelby encounter

- Bunnelby encounter Earn Three Candies Walking With Your Buddy - Stunfisk encounter

- Stunfisk encounter Earn Three Hearts With Your Buddy - Phantump encounter

- Phantump encounter Trade a Pokemon - Haunter encounter

Miscellaneous Tasks/Rewards

Hatch an Egg - Gloom and Mantine encounters

- Gloom and Mantine encounters Hatch Two Eggs - Beldum encounter

- Beldum encounter Spin Three Pokestops or Gyms - Sudowoodo encounter

- Sudowoodo encounter Spin Five Pokestops or Gyms - Ralts encounter

- Ralts encounter Evolve a Pokemon - Eevee encounter

- Eevee encounter Power Up Pokemon Three Times - Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle encounters

- Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle encounters Power Up Pokemon Five Times - Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile encounters. Ten Mega Energy for Blastoise, Charizard, Beedrill, or Pidgeot

- Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile encounters. Ten Mega Energy for Blastoise, Charizard, Beedrill, or Pidgeot Power Up Pokemon Seven Times - Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip encounters

- Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip encounters Power Up Pokemon Ten Times - 25 Mega Energy for Gengar

- 25 Mega Energy for Gengar Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon - Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma encounters

- Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma encounters Take Two Snapshots of a Wild Ghost-type Pokemon - Drifloon encounter

It's clear from the rewards that Pokemon GO's Field Research in October is focused on Ghost-type species, which is to be expected with Halloween festivities on the horizon.

Providing access to starter Pokemon is always a plus. It provides an avenue to evolve and even Mega Evolve certain creatures, such as Charizard and Blastoise.

Additionally, Pokemon GO fans hoping to find shinies from their research won't be disappointed. The only Pokemon encounters lacking a shiny in this round of research tasks are Gloom, Haunter, Stunfisk, and Ariados. Every other monster received through tasks can appear in its shiny form, providing extra incentive to seek them out.

October's Field Research tasks are already live in Pokemon GO, so it's time for players to stock up on Pokeballs and head out to Pokestops for a few spins. They should make sure to gather their best teams for raids and the Pokemon GO Battle League.

It's going to be a hectic month full of work for dedicated trainers, but few can argue with the results of their efforts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far