How to get Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

While it might seem like all the Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO have flown south for the winter season, there are still ways for trainers to find and catch them. While it is true that Flying-type Pokemon are simply out of season, this does not mean their presence has been removed entirely from the game.

The Flying typing has been a series staple since the first generation of the franchise, starting with Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy. Since then, the series has had a fair amount of notable Flying-type trainers like Falkner, the first Flying-type Gym Leader residing in the Johto region.

The spawn rates for certain Pokemon tend to fluctuate depending on the season and current event in Pokemon GO. Knowing information like this can help players determine the best course of action necessary for finding a specific Pokemon or type.

Tips for finding Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Some of the best Pokemon in the franchise, like Salamence, Rayquaza, and Zapdos, are Flying-types (Image via Niantic)

Looking towards the current Lunar New Year event, two very powerful Flying-type Pokemon can be encountered. Gamers lucky enough can find Gyarados in the wild. Such encounters specifically have a chance for the Pokemon to appear in their shiny variants, immediately recognized by their full-body red coloring.

Charizard can also be encountered through 3-Star Raid Battles. Though it might seem challenging to find other users to challenge these Raid Battles with, various groups on social media platforms like Facebook can help players collect friends and even find other Raid Battles to challenge. These Charizards can also appear in their shiny variants after defeating them in battle.

Other methods for finding Flying-type Pokemon include finding nest locations. These are hidden sites across the world that spawn more of a specific species of Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

While these areas are hidden to the average player, Silph Road has a comprehensive atlas of confirmed and unconfirmed nest locations. This atlas can be found here.

As many gamers know, weather can be a complete game-changer in Pokemon GO. Windy days can boost the spawn rates of various Flying, Dragon, and Psychic-type Pokemon, so checking the weather before going out can help players prepare for what they might see on their adventure.

Using spawn rate boosting items like Incenses and Lures during these weather events can significantly increase the chances of finding Flying-type Pokemon.

With this knowledge, users should have the information needed to find the Flying-type Pokemon they require for their Pokedex or Pokemon they may want to add to their battle party for the Battle League. With some of the best Pokemon in the game being Flying-type, players will find the effort of hunting for these Pokemon worth the time it takes to wait for the perfect conditions to be met.

