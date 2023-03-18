Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day: All Special Research tasks and rewards

With the Community Day event for the month of March going live across the world in Pokemon GO, trainers are excited to dip their toes into everything that the event has to offer. This month's event will feature both Slowpoke and its Galarian counterpart, along with the debut of Shiny Galarian Slowpoke. The occasion will also feature event-exclusive Special Research tasks for players to complete.

Monthly events such as Community Days are excellent initiatives by Niantic to foster the community experience in Pokemon GO and encourage players to meet up in-person to engage in special content. One can only hope that the upcoming event won't suffer from the plethora of technical issues that the app has suffered from of late.

This article details all of the available information regarding the tasks and rewards of the event-exclusive Special Research in the March 2023 Slowpoke Community Day.

Everything you need to know about Slowpoke Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

This month's Community Day featuring Slowpoke is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, beginning at 2:00 pm local time and will remain accessible until 5:00 pm local time. This will give players around the world a duration of three hours to catch the Pokemon featured in the event, followed by in-person Four-Star Raid Battles involving Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke.

As mentioned above, lucky trainers will be able to encounter the shiny variant of Galarian Slowpoke for the very first time in Niantic's popular AR title. Trainers can evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro with the help of 50 Slowpoke Candy and then into Slowking with the help of another 50 Slowpoke Candy and the King's Rock.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/20231Marc… Trainers, don’t forget—you can purchase (or gift) a ticket to the Community Day Special Research Story! Trainers, don’t forget—you can purchase (or gift) a ticket to the Community Day Special Research Story! pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/20231Marc… https://t.co/qXPljFnMBH

In addition to using 50 Candy for both of these evolutions, Galarian Slowpoke will further require players to make the Pokemon their buddy and then catch 30 Psychic-type pocket monsters during the Community Day event. The event will feature a ticketed Special Research called Field Notes: Slow and Slower.

Tickets for the same are available to all GO players in the in-game shop for $1. The available tasks and rewards for the Special Research story are as follows:

Pokemon GO Community Day - Field Notes: Slow and Slower (Step 1 of 4)

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - Slowpoke encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Slowpoke Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO Community Day - Field Notes: Slow and Slower (Step 2 of 4)

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - Slowpoke encounter

Evolve 3 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - 30x Slowpoke Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Pokemon GO Community Day - Field Notes: Slow and Slower (Step 3 of 4)

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - Slowbro encounter

Evolve 1 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - 50x Slowpoke Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Galarian Slowbro encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO Community Day - Field Notes: Slow and Slower (Step 4 of 4)

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Slowking encounter

Claim Reward! - Silver Pinap Berry x2

Rewards: 5500 XP, Galarian Slowking encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/community… #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! How will you and your community spend it? Let us know below #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! How will you and your community spend it? Let us know below 👇pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/Pi7nuEbPCI

Trainers will be able to encounter Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in Four-Star Raid Battles once the Community Day comes to an end, from 5:00 pm local time to 10:00 pm local time. A successful raid will trigger more Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke to spawn around that particular Gym for half an hour.

Poll : 0 votes