Pokemon GO Slowpoke raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Slowpoke Community Day in Pokemon GO is just hours away, and players around the globe are getting ready for it. The event will take place on March 18, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

Unlike previous Community Days, the upcoming iteration has two special raid bosses as opposed to the standard one. This is thanks to Slowpoke, the event's spotlight creature, having two regional variants in Niantic's mobile game. Both variants are more or less the same, with the exclusion of the Water secondary typing on the Galarian subspecies.

During this Community Day, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear more frequently in the wild. From 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time, players will be able to battle both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in four-star raids. Winning one of these raids will result in more Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke appearances around the Gym that hosted the raid for half an hour.

So what should players know about Slowpoke before participating in the upcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Everything to know about raid boss Slowpoke in Pokemon GO

Since both variants of Slowpoke are Psychic-type creatures in Pokemon GO, the counters and strategies to use against them are similar. Given that they are both unevolved Psychic-type Pocket Monsters, evolved Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type picks will have the upper edge in this raid.

Some of the best picks that are fairly easy to come by are Weavile, Drapion, Skuntank, and Trevenant.

Since Slowpoke is a very bulky Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game, a solid offense must be used. Given its sheer HP, unprepared teams could easily get stalled by this creature, resulting in a failed raid attempt. With this being the case, trainers may need to adjust their teams accordingly, depending on how many players are willing to challenge one raid and the creatures they have access to.

In a perfect world, three players, each with Gengar, Shadow Weavile, Drapion, and Darkrai, should be able to take on this raid without any issues.

However, for some players, finding raid parties and good Pokemon can be a bit of a struggle. In this case, they should just remember to make the best use of the available resources and extend raid invitations to every online player on their friend list. Someone is bound to lend them a hand.

