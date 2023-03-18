Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day: Event bonuses, featured attack, all shiny pocket monsters, and more

As the event comes online around the world, the March 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day is set to feature both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke. The occasion will see the debut of Shiny of Shiny Galarian Slowpoke with lucky players being able to encounter it. The event will also see a number of trainer bonuses, a featured attack, raid bonus and more.

The Slowpoke Community Day features event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks that players will get to complete and reap rewards from. Furthermore, trainers can also purchase a ticket for the Special Research story from the in-game shop.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/20231Marc… Trainers, don’t forget—you can purchase (or gift) a ticket to the Community Day Special Research Story! Trainers, don’t forget—you can purchase (or gift) a ticket to the Community Day Special Research Story! pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/20231Marc… https://t.co/qXPljFnMBH

This article jots down all the available information regarding Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day event bonuses, featured attack, available shiny pocket monsters, and more.

All about the event bonuses, featured attack, and bonuses of Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day

The March 2023 Community Day will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time. As mentioned above, it will see both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke appearing with an increased spawn rate in the wild. Furthermore, both of the pocket monsters' shiny variants can be encountered as well.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on



pokemongolive.com/post/community… Make sure you don’t get washed away!Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Slowking, Slowbro, or one of their Galarian counterparts that knows the Charged Attack Surf! Make sure you don’t get washed away!Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Slowking, Slowbro, or one of their Galarian counterparts that knows the Charged Attack Surf!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/BEhqn7Rlui

During the event and for up to five hours after it, players will be able to evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke to obtain a Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking that already knows the Charged Attack Surf. The featured attack will have the following power:

Trainer Battles: 65 power

Gyms and Raids: 65 power

The event bonuses that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy are as follows:

Trainers will get to enjoy 3x Catch XP

Trainers will get to enjoy 2x Catch Candy

Trainers with a level of 31 or more will have double the chance to get Candy XL when they catch a Pokemon

Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours when they're activated during the event (This bonus will last until 10:00 pm local time)

Trainers will be able to make one more Special Trade during the day and Trades will cost 50% less Stardust (This bonus will last until 10:00 pm local time)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Don’t miss your chance to catch Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/post/community… A double-feature #PokemonGOCommunityDay only seems right for a Pokémon with two Evolutions!Don’t miss your chance to catch Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. local time! A double-feature #PokemonGOCommunityDay only seems right for a Pokémon with two Evolutions!Don’t miss your chance to catch Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/Voy91t58KN

Additionally, the official announcement revealed that during Pokemon GO's March 2023 Community Day, trainers will need to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon while adventuring with Galarian Slowpoke as their Buddy Pokemon instead of the usual 30 Poison-type Pokemon required to evolve the Pokemon. The following shiny Pokemon can be encountered during the event:

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowking

Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear after 5:00 pm local time and will be accessible until 10:00 pm local time in Four-Star Raids. Upon successfully completing a Raid, trainers will encounter Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke far more frequently around that particular gym for half an hour.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during



Learn more about this double feature: Am I seeing double?!Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on March 18, 2023!Learn more about this double feature: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Am I seeing double?!Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on March 18, 2023!Learn more about this double feature: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/7F9T1FysIG

To counter Slowpoke, Pokemon GO players should ideally use Bug, Ghost, Grass and Electric-type moves. Interestingly, trainers will also be able to Mega Evolve Slowbro and Slowking with the help of 100 Mega Energy to Mega Slowbro for the first time.

