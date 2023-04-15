Pokemon GO Togetic Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, & more

The Happiness Pokemon, Togetic, is set to return to Pokemon GO Community Day in April 2023. Players that couldn’t get their hands on this cute fighter back in March have an excellent opportunity to catch one this month. The dual Fairy and Flying-type monster is not only featured on Community Day but also has a dedicated Raid Hour.

The Togetic Community Day starts on Saturday, April 15, at 2:00 PM Local Time and ends Saturday, April 15, at 5:00 PM Local Time. Trainers can participate in 4-Star Raid Battles once the Community Day event ends. Winning the raid will cause more Togetic to appear around the Raid Gym for 30 minutes. Below is everything you need to win against this 4-Star Raid Boss.

4-Star Raid Boss Togetic Weakness and Resistances in Pokemon GO April 2023

Togetic gets a boosted CP for raids, and multiple players are advised to band together to battle it. To participate in this raid, you must have an in-person raid pass, such as a free daily pass or a premium Remote pass. Remote Raid Pass is restricted for this event.

Togetic is vulnerable to Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves but can fairly resist Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type attacks. You can use its weaknesses well while deciding the roster against the Pokemon GO 4-Star Raid Boss. Using the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) can ensure more damage to the monster.

Since Togetic is boosted by Cloudy and Windy weather, you can also avoid Raid locations with these conditions. The dual-type Pocket Monster gets even more powerful under these weather conditions.

Best Counters for Togetic Raid in Pokemon GO April 2023

Selecting the best counters comes with good meta-knowledge of Pokemon GO. You can select your roster according to the Raid Boss’s weaknesses. Considering its resistance list, ensure you do not go for those types. Only use the monsters and attacks that the Raid Boss is weak against. Below we’ve prepared some of the most effective counters for the monster; these are Non-Mega and Non-shadow ones;

Pokemon GO Counters for Togetic

Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Nihilego: Acid and Sludge Bomb

Acid and Sludge Bomb Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Metal Claw and Iron Head Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

That said, you also have the opportunity to catch a Shiny Togetic during the Pokemon GO raid hours. Stock up on Raid Passes and Pokeballs and participate in as many raids as possible, increasing your shiny odds.

The chance of encountering a Shiny Togetic is the same as during the April Community Day event. Once you complete the four-star Raid Battle, Togetic will appear in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes.

Pokemon GO also has event-exclusive Field Research tasks with several possible bonuses. If you catch 3 Togetic, you might get the rewards of a Shiny Togetic encounter, 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, and 500x Stardust.

